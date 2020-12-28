Monique Samuels makes media rounds and explains her departure from RHOP

Monique Samuels has been the talk of the town since she dropped a bomb on fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The RHOP star announced her departure from the show after four seasons, despite getting a contract to return.

Monique broke the news last night during an Instagram Live video after the airing of the RHOP finale.

She told her fans that she was officially done with the show and thanked the Bravo network for giving her the platform.

And, now she’s doing a slew of interviews talking more about her decision to quit the show.

Monique says she’s done

Monique recently appeared on the Good Day 10 morning show accompanied by her husband, Chris Samuels.

And she confirmed the news that she is indeed done with being a Potomac Housewife.

“I’m done, I’ve had enough and I’m moving on with my life,” declared the mom-of-three.

Her breaking point came “At the point where you start involving family,” referring to the alleged plot by her castmates who claimed that her husband Chris was not the father of her youngest son.

During the interview, the RHOP star also dished about the infamous binder that she brought to the reunion, noting the reality TV is about perception and she wanted to bring truth.

“I said you know what I’m going to come with the truth,” explained Monique. “I get it that it’s all about perception but if I have this binder full of receipts and I’m giving you real facts you can’t deny it and you can’t hold it back.”

She continued, “So I’m just like time out for the lies, time out for just throwing people under the bus, people’s families under the bus, people’s livelihoods under the bus simply for a show and a storyline.. that is not what I signed up for.”

Monique first announced her departure on Instagram

Before making her rounds this morning, The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to her Instagram Live last night to share the shocking news.

Monique thanked her fans for their love and support and told them that she was officially done with the show.

“I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique I love y’all,” she shared on Instagram.

“But when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. And for me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

Her departure came as quite a surprise since only hours before rumors were running rampant that she had been fired, and Monique took to social media to tell fans that she was given a contract for Season 6.

Most people assumed that meant the 37-year-old would be returning to RHOP, but apparently she had a surprise up her sleeve.

How do you feel about Monique’s departure from the show?

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.