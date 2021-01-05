Robyn Dixon seemingly denies RHOP firing while calling out disgusting messages in her DMs

Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon shared a private hate DM to seemingly signal to fans that she has not been fired from the show.

Robyn Dixon shared the hateful message on her Instagram story and inserted her own comments to shut the hater down.

The hater claimed that Robyn was fired. However, Robyn seemingly shut that rumor down.

“Sorry you get your news from non-credible sources,” Robyn wrote.

As the fan continued to celebrate Robyn’s supposed termination with a slew of profanities, Robyn added, “Don’t get too excited.”

Since the contracts have already gone out, Robyn would know by now if she is returning to the show.

It appears that viewers can expect to see the newly-engaged Housewife on RHOP Season 6 as per her responses to this disgruntled fan.

How the rumors started

Many fans suspected that the RHOP star may have been fired from the show after she made a sentimental New Year’s Eve post dedicated to the show.

She posted a picture of herself in a dress that she wore for RHOP promos on Instagram.

“I am a few days late with this post but I just wanted to thank everyone for their support of RHOP season 5!!!” She exclaimed in the caption.

She then talked about her time on RHOP in the past tense.

“Whether you have been watching since our season 1 premiere in 2016 or just discovered us and binged while in quarantine, you are truly appreciated! Personally, it has been a privilege and blessing to share my life with you all,” she continued.

She then thanked everyone who has been apart of her RHOP journey.

“Thank [you] to everyone who has rooted for and prayed for me, thank you for cheering me on, thank you for showing love and support, thank you for being kind, thank you for enjoying my goofy moments, and thank you for supporting my business!!! Happy New Year everyone!!! Wishing you all a healthy, happy and prosperous 2021!” She concluded.

While some fans thought it was simply a NYE reflection post, others thought it was her exit statement after being fired from RHOP.

Robyn has called out haters before

Robyn has used social media as a platform to call out the haters that have said cruel things to her.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Robyn posted a picture of a mean-spirited message that one hater sent her after the RHOP reunion aired.

“I hope you die in a fire,” the hater wrote.

“People can be so disgusting, all because of a TV show,” Robyn captioned the post.

Robyn then explained in the comments section that she has been receiving increasingly more hateful messages ever since the fight between costars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard aired.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.