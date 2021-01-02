Did Robyn Dixon get fired from Real Housewives of Potomac? Here’s why RHOP fans think she might have been

Fans suspect that Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon has been fired from the show after her sentimental New Year’s tribute to the show.

Robyn uploaded a picture of herself in a stunning purple gown she had worn for RHOP on New Year’s Eve.

Her heartfelt caption on the post read as an exit statement to some fans.

“I am a few days late with this post but I just wanted to thank everyone for their support of RHOP season 5!!!” She exclaimed.

She then goes on to talk about her time on RHOP in the past tense.

“Whether you have been watching since our season 1 premiere in 2016 or just discovered us and binged while in quarantine, you are truly appreciated! Personally, it has been a privilege and blessing to share my life with you all,” she continued.

She concluded the caption by thanking everyone who has been a part of her RHOP journey.

“Thank to everyone who has rooted for and prayed for me, thank you for cheering me on, thank you for showing love and support, thank you for being kind, thank you for enjoying my goofy moments, and thank you for supporting my business!!! Happy New Year everyone!!! Wishing you all a healthy, happy and prosperous 2021!” She concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Dixon (@robyndixon10)

Fans wonder if Robyn was fired from RHOP

Many fans flooded the post with concerns that her caption was her exit statement and that she was fired from the show.

“Are you not coming back?” One fan asked.

“Is it true you are not returning? Seeing rumors. Hope it’s not true!” Another exclaimed.

“Is this a happy new year or an exit? I am so confused(or both),” a third wrote. “Happy Near to you and yours.”

Robyn hasn’t responded to any of the comments on the post.

Some of her RHOP costars including Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo responded to the post as if it was simply a tribute to the end of Season 5 and the start of a new year.

Other cast members already received contracts

Some of her RHOP castmates announced that they received their contracts for Season 6.

Monique Samuels responded to rumors about whether she had been fired from RHOP.

“There are rumors about you being fired, are you allowed to talk about that. My understanding is that contracts have not been sent out yet. if you gone, I am gone,” commented the fan.

“Contracts have been sent out and that rumor is not true,” responded Monique implying that she did in fact receive a contract.

Even though she was offered a contract, she later revealed that she turned it down and will not return to the show in order to protect her family.

Rumors also circulated that RHOP newcomer Dr. Wendy Osefo was fired from the series.

However, Wendy also disputed those rumors on social media.

“Women lie, men lie, contracts don’t,” Wendy posted on her Instagram story.

Monique and Wendy are the only two women who have implied that they received contracts for Season 6.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is on hiatus on Bravo.