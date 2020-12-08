Monique Samuels has emotional moment in therapy during RHOP finale

After a few weeks of being MIA from the Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels had an emotional breakthrough during the finale.

The mom-of-three was iced out by her castmates after her fight with Candiace Dillard.

Although Karen Huger and Ashley Darby continued to support Monique, the other ladies did not feel comfortable having her around.

So she missed the cast trip to Portugal and was left out of the other events hosted by the women.

We barely saw the Samuels on the show since the altercation, and we certainly didn’t see her among the group.

However, she made an appearance for the Season 5 finale during an emotional therapy session.

Monique talks emotional moment during RHOP finale

During a chat on The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, the 37-year-old dished about the stirring moment from the RHOP finale.

Monique delved deeper into her broke friendship with Candiace and with the other ladies in the group.

She shared that being among the ladies brought back memories from her childhood and that she’s always in defense mode because she’s always trying to prove herself to her castmates.

While dishing about the episode on the After Show, the Not for Lazy Mom’s podcaster reflected on her childhood and how it has shaped the way she is today.

“I think because I am the middle child, maybe I have the middle child syndrome as they like to call it. But I always had to fight for the attention. I always had to fight to, you know, be seen or get my point across. Or I just always felt like I had to prove that… I’m worth it, I’m here…”

Monique continued, “So a lot of how I am with people is because of whatever I feel like I didn’t get when I was growing up. Or how I felt like I wasn’t really paid attention to as much as I would have liked from…my family.”

Monique explains her defensiveness

In the course of the therapy session, Monique dug deeper into her childhood –confessing to her therapist that she was bullied as a child.

She tearfully shared a story during the After Show about being told by kids on the playground that they couldn’t play with her because she was black.

Being one of the two black kids at her school ( the other being her sister) came with its share of issues.

Monique shared that after moving to a predominantly black neighborhood and school she was “iced out” once again for speaking properly and “acting like a white girl.”

The Drag Queens singer explained how much this has affected her as an adult.

“I became a person who trusted people very less and less and I think that because of that history it definitely stems into my adult life.”

She added, “Because when I do feel like I found a friend and I trust that person and then I’m betrayed by that person, it’s like I’m feeling that same childhood pain all over again.”



The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion airs Sunday, December 13 at 9:15/8:15c on Bravo.