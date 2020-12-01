Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Web Stories
Monique Samuels says her song Drag Queens is not just about her fight with Candiace Dillard


Monique Samuels talks about her song Drag Queens and shares if it was about her fight with Candiace Dillard
Is Monique Samuels song Drag Queens about Candiace Dillard fight? Pic credit: Bravo

Monique Samuels is clearing up the assumptions about her newest single, Drag Queens.

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum released the track recently, and many thought that the lyrics were throwing shade at her castmate, Candiace Dillard.

Candiace and Monique had an explosive fight earlier in the season, and the aftermath has been playing out on the show and in the media.

The women have not come in contact with each other since the fight, although they had a near run-in on the show recently.

What we know is that the former friends faced off for the first time since their fight at the recently-taped RHOP reunion.

It’s not clear how they left things, but it’s highly doubtful that the two women kissed and made up.

To add insult to injury, Monique premiered her song, Drag Queens which seems to reference the fight and throw shade at the former beauty queen.

But the mom-of-three is making it clear that the song is more about her than Candiace.

Monique explains Drag Queens

During a recent video, the 37-year-old talked about the fight once again and shared how she was able to move on from the situation.

She explained that she has been working on herself since the nasty altercation and has done some “deep soul searching.”

The reality TV personality also articulated how much she has accepted what she’s done, “I’ve forgiven the other person I’ve forgiven myself, and I’ve completely let it go.”

And a part of her process of letting things go was tapping into her creative side.

“I’m a creative person. I do music, I write music,” admitted Monique.

Interestingly, it was her therapist who suggested that Monique write the song.

We saw the Not For Lazy Moms podcaster in an emotional therapy session on the show, where she spoke to her therapist about the fight. However, Samuels said that particular conversation was not shown on camera.

“She said, ‘why don’t you write about it?,” and I said you know what I will,” noted the RHOP alum.

Is Drag Queens about Candiace Dillard?

During the interview, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member continued to dish about her new song.

The Drag Queens singer exclaimed, “I wrote a song about what I felt like in that moment. I wrote a song about who I am as a person, reminding myself of what I stand for.”

“And then to get people to listen to it, I named it Drag Queens,” confessed Monique.

And although people might hear the song and immediately connect it to her altercation with Candiace Dillard, the Bravo alum wants us to know that “Everything in that song is not about the fight or any one in particular person. It is about who I am, what I stand for, and how I roll as a person.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo

