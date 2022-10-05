Miona Bell is ‘looking spicy’ as she debuts a total hair makeover

Miona Bell changed up her natural hair. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 9 viewers got to know the unique hairstyles of Serbian native Miona Bell, but it looks like she has switched her look up completely.

Miona would wear her hair slicked back into a high ponytail that would either have an attachment that was big and curly or long, sleek, and straight. On her social media, she has also worn her hair pieces in low ponytails or with braided ponytail extensions.

It looks like Miona may be steering away from her signature look now because she just debuted her totally changed hair and the process it took while in her hair stylist’s salon chair. The post remarked that Miona was “LOOKING SPICCCY 🌶.”

The video posted on both Miona and her hair salon’s Instagram captured Miona when she first came in with her natural chest-length brown hair that did not have notable layers.

The video then showed Miona getting dye put in her hair before it cut to the finished product of Miona with long stomach-length hair that had all-over highlights and waves.

Miona had a smile on her face at the end of the video that was hashtagged in Palm Springs, where she and her husband, Jibri Bell, appear to be spending most of their time.

Miona Bell started her own ponytail line

As Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance was drawing to a close, Miona launched her own signature ponytail line with shades ranging from blonde to black.

Her ponytails also come in many different styles. Miona has been known to model her hair pieces on her Instagram and ask fans for advice on which ones go better with her outfits.

Miona also tends to reshare her followers’ posts of them wearing her ponytails.

Jibri and Miona Bell were admittedly married before being on 90 Day Fiance

Around the time Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance aired, an interview that Jibri and Miona gave in Serbia surfaced that proved that the pair were already married.

Jibri moved to Serbia in 2020 and said in the interview, “My wife’s Serbian, and my life’s Serbian, and everything Serbian to me is right.” Before coming on the show, Miona had already taken Jibri’s last name on Instagram as well.

Jibri claimed to be escaping racism in America as the reason for moving to Serbia.

The article was also about Jibri’s band, Black Serbs, which Jibri described as having the goal to “introduce African Americans to Serbian culture, but also to introduce Serbian culture to other cultures.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.