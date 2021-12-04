Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino goes blonde, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans hate it

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino went blonde but Jersey Shore fans are not loving it. Pic credit: MTV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has certainly transformed himself over the years but it’s his latest change that has Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans buzzing.

Following his recent celebration of achieving six years of sobriety, Mike decided to switch things up a bit.

He shared a photo of himself alongside his wife Lauren Sorrentino and their baby Romeo.

In the photo, Mike debuted platinum blonde hair, a stark difference from the dark brown hair fans are accustomed to.

He captioned the photo, “Blondes have more fun.”

His new blonde locks matched the color of Lauren and Romeo’s hair and made Romeo look even more identical to his father than he already did before.

Fans flooded the comments section with their reactions to Mike’s new look and many of them did not approve.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans do not approve of Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s blonde hair

Mike’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation costar Pauly DelVecchio, who recently tried the blonde look himself, showed support for his friend’s new hairstyle — but he was one of the only few who did.

Pauly D supports Mike’s new look. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

Several fans took to the comments section to make their opinions known and the majority of them were not loving Mike’s blonde hair.

One follower apologized but said, “This does not go with you mike I’m sorry 😭”

Another commenter shared similar feelings and simply wrote, “Noooooooooooooooooo”

Jersey Shore fans react to Mike’s blonde hair. Pic credit: @ms.ninna/@joshdisilvestro/Instagram

The shocked reactions only continued as more people chimed in.

One critic said, “Ohhhhhh no no no”

As another simply wrote, “Oh dear.”

The sentiments continued as one person asked, “Oh no why Mike whyyyyyyyy [crying emoji]”

Fans react to Mike’s blonde hair. Pic credit: @jcaldwell0319/@bmackk22/@nicolemariettucci/Instagram

The comments continued as fans insisted that it was not a good decision to go blonde, but Lauren seemed to disagree.

She let Mike know that “Blondes do it best” and noted that he looked like a “grown up Romeo” with the blonde hair.

Lauren approves of the new look. Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino continues to inspire his followers

While they may not like his new hairstyle, Mike’s followers have certainly looked up to him as inspiration these last few years.

He recently celebrated six years of sobriety and continues to advocate for those who are struggling with addiction.

He often shares motivational posts on his social media accounts and reminds everyone of the struggles he went through. He continues to advocate for Banyan Treatment Centers and urges those who need help to reach out for support.

It’s unknown at this time if Mike plans to keep the blonde hair for the long run, but Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will have to wait and see if they’ll catch a glimpse of the new “Blonde Daddy Sitch” when the new season airs.

At this time, an official premiere date has not been released for the new season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.