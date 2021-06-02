Mike Sorrentino teases Jerzday return on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike Sorrentino (c) teased the Jerzday return of the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to MTV. Also pictured are Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino. Pic credit: MTV

Mike Sorrentino took to Instagram to tease a “Jerzday” return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV. The series, which will conclude its fourth season with this installment, promises episodes filled with fun, laughter, and the return of one of their own, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who left at the conclusion of Season 3.

In the clip, it appears that the men will enter a new realm, professional wrestling, as they battle Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s fiance Zack Carpinello in the ring.

The outcome of their attempt is yet to be seen, but it appears from the clip that they are no match for Zack, who has been an independent wrestler for All-Elite Wrestling since 2015.

The short clip shows Zack, Mike, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino as they attempt to triumph against the professional athlete.

As they gather in a backstage area and later in the ring, it appears they are no match for Zack, who clearly dominates the situation.

In the caption of the post, Mike wrote that fans will find there is “so much to celebrate” when the show returns to MTV.

What can fans expect this season?

Fans can expect smoother waters than the first half of Season 4, where tensions ran high between the female roommates as they attempted to mend fences after a rough patch on the heels of Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding to Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

In the clip, Deena Cortese and Angelina are seated next to one another, cheering their pals on in the ring.

Earlier in the season, the male roommates pulled what they called a “double booking” when they asked Angelina, Jenni, and Deena to come to Las Vegas so the three would finally face one another and attempt to fix their friendship, which was fraught with hard feelings.

Deena and Angelina were the first to sit down and hash out their feelings toward one another, and decided to put the past behind them.

Jenni was a harder sell on renewing her friendship with Angelina, but in the end, decided it was best for the group if the women moved forward.

What about Snooki?

It is still uncertain as to how Nicole and Angelina rectify their friendship. That bridge has yet to be crossed, but has been teased in clips promoting this season of the MTV series.

Nicole left Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during the filming of Angelina’s wedding, and told MTV’s cameras directly that she was “done” with the drama and being a part of the show wasn’t fun anymore.

She would take a year’s hiatus before returning to film earlier this year, surprising the cast by jumping out of a cake in honor of her pal Jenni’s birthday.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV beginning June 3 at 8/7c.