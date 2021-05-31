Jersey Shore fans gush over how much baby Romeo Reign looks like his daddy Mike Sorrentino

Mike Sorrentino is so proud of his son Romeo Reign. Pic credit: MTV/@Mikethesitutation/Instagram

Last week, Lauren and Mike Sorrentino welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino. And ever since, the Jersey Shore stars have been proudly sharing photos of the newborn boy, causing their fans to go gaga over the adorable new baby.

Baby Romeo, whose name was hinted at earlier this month when Lauren wore a necklace with the letter “R” on it, made his arrival on Wednesday, May 26. Mike and Lauren announced that he was here a couple of days later.

It wasn’t until Mike shared a series of photos of Romeo Reign that many Jersey Shore fans began making comparisons, and they cannot believe how much Romeo looks like his daddy already.

Mike and Lauren show off their baby boy

Soon after his birth, both Mike and Lauren Sorrentino proudly showed off photos of the newest member of their family. In the first photo, Mike announced their son’s name, “Romeo Reign.” And in the second, he revealed that Romeo was just 24 hours old in the photo.

Lauren shared the same initial set of photos as Mike while announcing Romeo to the world. In the second set of photos she shared, she told Jersey Shore fans, “So in love 🥰🥰🥰 Baby Romeo.”

Baby Romeo is Mike Sorrentino’s twin

The comments section of both Mike and Lauren’s new baby photos are filled with Jersey Shore stars offering up their congratulations. There are plenty of excited fans in there sending their well wishes too.

But what is standing out the most would be the comparisons of baby Romeo Reign to his daddy, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Jersey Shore fans are pointing out that The Sitch’s genes are strong and his son is his twin.

“He has his daddy’s nose 😍he’s so darn cute! What a true blessing,” one fan wrote.

Another called baby Romeo “Lil sitch.” Meanwhile, another fan of the Jersey Shore couple commented that Romeo looks like his mom, Lauren.

Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Pic credit: @Mikethesituation/Instagram

Others weighed in, too, with many commenting that Romeo is Mike’s “twin,” and it’s pretty clear that everyone enjoys watching Mike and Lauren become parents.

It looks like baby Romeo is just the first of Mike and Lauren’s kids, as they have both shared that they come from big families and want to have several children themselves.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.