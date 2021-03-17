Mike Sorrentino & Ronnie Ortiz-Magro roast one another in hilarious Jersey Shore Clip

Mike Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro roasted one another to the delight of their castmates in a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation clip. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro roasted one another in a hilarious clip shared with the show’s Instagram page.

The longtime roommates, who have reached a place in their relationship where they can generously poke fun at the other, took their shots as they sat alongside Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

“Any shore house that I’ve ever done, you’ve been an extra,” quipped Mike.

Pauly joked that Mike had been waiting for this moment.

Ronnie responded, “Cause he can finally put a sentence together.”

This caused both Vinny and Pauly to howl with laughter at their remarks towards one another.

The digs continued

“Similar to that clogged toilet upstairs, you’re full of s**t,” said Mike to Ronnie.

That dig in particular set the entire room alight with laughter. Mike was so excited by his snappy remark he ran around their rented abode with delight.

Vinny and Pauly’s reaction’s were priceless. Pauly grabbed a backpack and put in over his shoulders yelling that Ronnie got “schooled.”

Pauly picked up a phone and yelled,” Mom, I need you to come pick me up! Mom, I can’t take it!” because he couldn’t handle all the excitement.

Jersey Shore fans react to the exchange

Fans loved the light-hearted humor between the friends, who intitally met in 2009 when they were cast on Jersey Shore.

“Pauly D, I love his reaction,” said one fan.

“Shots fired!” joked a second viewer.

“They are throwing facts out there like the politics,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“It’s Pauly and Vinny hyping them up for me,” remarked a fourth fan.

During a 2011 fight between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike Sorrentino in Italy, Mike slammed his head into a wall. Pic credit: Jersey Shore

Ronnie and Mike had their ups and downs from the start after Mike began flirting with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie snapped her up from under Mike’s nose during the first episode of the series.

This set off a chain reaction between the two men where they got along, but there was always conflict bubbling under the surface.

Their troubles came to a head after a heated argument during a 2011 cast trip to Italy.

Mike slammed his head into a brick wall, causing a mild concussion. Ronnie and Mike would later laugh about the incident after Mike admitted he thought the wall would give way. He did not realize it was made of cement.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.