Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Mike Sorrentino teases Lauren’s pregnancy reveal on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation


Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino teases Lauren’s pregnancy reveal on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his life Lauren Sorrentino recently revealed they are expecting a baby boy this spring.

In earlier episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, they shared the sad news that they had experienced a pregnancy loss soon after Mike returned from prison. During the current season, Mike and Lauren were shown at a fertility specialist to talk about their options.

Within the first few days of their arrival in Vegas with the rest of the cast, Deena Cortese announced her pregnancy to the group using a towel that said, “I’m pregnant.”

She was a little nervous to reveal the news to Mike and Lauren because she knew they had been trying for a while.

monsterscriticsreality

122 94

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum ...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum Rachael Lindsay and comments made concerning frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnel. 🗣 See what has fans all up in a fury and Chris's reaction at the link in the bio.⁠ 🥀 (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose

Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum Rachael Lindsay and comments made concerning frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnel. 🗣 See what has fans all up in a fury and Chris's reaction at the link in the bio.⁠ 🥀
(📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

OH SNAP! #MAFS Chris Williams got snippy with the OG Jamie Otis over a recent IG comment battle! ...

View

Feb 11

2 0
Open
OH SNAP! #MAFS Chris Williams got snippy with the OG Jamie Otis over a recent IG comment battle! 🗣 See what Chris had to say to Jamie's “Paige, no one would blame ya if you wanted to RUN!I" comment at link in the bio! ⁠😳 (📸Pic credit: Lifetime)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime⁠ #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige⁠ #MAFSUnfiltered #Unfiltered #MAFSdrama #ChrisWilliams #JamieOtis

OH SNAP! #MAFS Chris Williams got snippy with the OG Jamie Otis over a recent IG comment battle! 🗣 See what Chris had to say to Jamie's “Paige, no one would blame ya if you wanted to RUN!I" comment at link in the bio! ⁠😳
(📸Pic credit: Lifetime)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime⁠
#brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige⁠
#MAFSUnfiltered #Unfiltered #MAFSdrama #ChrisWilliams #JamieOtis ...

2 0

monsterscriticsreality

It’s the little things. Full recap of last night’s episode (“We’re not on the same Paige”)...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
It’s the little things. Full recap of last night’s episode (“We’re not on the same Paige”) at link in bio. 🤦🏼‍♀️ (📸Pic credit: Lifetime) . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsrecap #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige #chriswilliams #paigebanks

It’s the little things. Full recap of last night’s episode (“We’re not on the same Paige”) at link in bio. 🤦🏼‍♀️
(📸Pic credit: Lifetime)
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsrecap #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige #chriswilliams #paigebanks ...

1 0

In the mid-season trailer for the show, Lauren was shown holding up the same towel Deena used with the words “too” at the bottom. The cast erupted in celebration and was thrilled for Mike and Lauren.

Ahead of tonight’s newest episode, Mike shared a hint on his Instagram that Lauren could reveal her pregnancy news on the show very soon.

Mike hints that Lauren’s pregnancy reveal is coming

On Mike’s Instagram, he posted a sneak peek of tonight’s episode which included Lauren taking a pregnancy test.

Lauren explained to Mike that she brought a pregnancy test to Vegas with her because she knew she was due for her period while they were there.

The sneak peek showed Mike waiting as Lauren was in the bathroom and he yelled, “What’s it say, honey?”

During an episode of his and Lauren’s podcast, Here’s the Sitch, Mike confirmed that their pregnancy journey would play out on screen.

He said, “The answer is yes — when we found out, we had a camera on us, so you guys will also find out when we [found] out.”

Lauren added, “It’ll just be a little delayed.”

Mike said, “It’s a very special moment.”

Lauren shows off baby bump on social media

Lauren has kept fans updated on her pregnancy journey and has posted weekly baby bump photos on her Instagram along with updates on how she’s been feeling.

Mike and Lauren have referred to their new baby as, “baby situation” and even created his own Instagram page. Their hope in creating the page was to be able to document their journey and be able to show their son someday.

In a recent pregnancy update, Lauren shared that she was 21 weeks and more than halfway to meeting their baby boy.

Fans can tune in to tonight’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to be sure to watch the special moment as Mike and Lauren discover they are about to become parents.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Maggie Michaels
Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x