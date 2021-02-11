Mike Sorrentino teases Lauren’s pregnancy reveal on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino teases Lauren’s pregnancy reveal on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his life Lauren Sorrentino recently revealed they are expecting a baby boy this spring.

In earlier episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, they shared the sad news that they had experienced a pregnancy loss soon after Mike returned from prison. During the current season, Mike and Lauren were shown at a fertility specialist to talk about their options.

Within the first few days of their arrival in Vegas with the rest of the cast, Deena Cortese announced her pregnancy to the group using a towel that said, “I’m pregnant.”

She was a little nervous to reveal the news to Mike and Lauren because she knew they had been trying for a while.

In the mid-season trailer for the show, Lauren was shown holding up the same towel Deena used with the words “too” at the bottom. The cast erupted in celebration and was thrilled for Mike and Lauren.

Ahead of tonight’s newest episode, Mike shared a hint on his Instagram that Lauren could reveal her pregnancy news on the show very soon.

Mike hints that Lauren’s pregnancy reveal is coming

On Mike’s Instagram, he posted a sneak peek of tonight’s episode which included Lauren taking a pregnancy test.

Lauren explained to Mike that she brought a pregnancy test to Vegas with her because she knew she was due for her period while they were there.

The sneak peek showed Mike waiting as Lauren was in the bathroom and he yelled, “What’s it say, honey?”

During an episode of his and Lauren’s podcast, Here’s the Sitch, Mike confirmed that their pregnancy journey would play out on screen.

He said, “The answer is yes — when we found out, we had a camera on us, so you guys will also find out when we [found] out.”

Lauren added, “It’ll just be a little delayed.”

Mike said, “It’s a very special moment.”

Lauren shows off baby bump on social media

Lauren has kept fans updated on her pregnancy journey and has posted weekly baby bump photos on her Instagram along with updates on how she’s been feeling.

Mike and Lauren have referred to their new baby as, “baby situation” and even created his own Instagram page. Their hope in creating the page was to be able to document their journey and be able to show their son someday.

In a recent pregnancy update, Lauren shared that she was 21 weeks and more than halfway to meeting their baby boy.

Fans can tune in to tonight’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to be sure to watch the special moment as Mike and Lauren discover they are about to become parents.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.