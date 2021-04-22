Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren have decided on a name for baby Sitch — Here’s what we know

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino reveal that they’ve decided on a baby name. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are getting close to meeting their baby boy, who is due to arrive next month.

Mike and Lauren celebrated their pregnancy with close friends and family this month at a beautiful baby shower.

Lauren has continued to update fans throughout her pregnancy by posting weekly bump updates on her own Instagram page.

Their baby boy, otherwise referred to as “Baby Sitch,” also has his own Instagram profile where Mike and Lauren share updates as well.

Fans have loved the pregnancy updates, and are anxiously awaiting Baby Sitch’s arrival.

Recently, Mike and Lauren spoke to Us Weekly and put out a teaser regarding the baby name they’ve decided on.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have decided on a baby name

While they continue to remain tight-lipped about the actual baby name, Mike and Lauren revealed that they’ve finally come to a decision.

Lauren said, “It’s very unique and something we both love. It does have a special meaning.”

Mike explained that the name was a “strong” Italian name.

He added, “Obviously, when we finally reveal it, you’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we would think the Situations would name their kid [that].’ It’s a very strong name.”

While they both love the name they’ve decided on, the decision wasn’t necessarily an easy one.

Lauren said, “We did have, like, three top names that we loved and the first two were just not sticking. This third one was like, ‘That’s it.’”

Their Jersey Shore castmates are excited to add a new member to the family

Mike and Lauren shared their baby news with their Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates at the end of part one of Season 4.

Their roommates jumped up and down in celebration and were ecstatic for the two of them. After suffering a pregnancy loss shortly after Mike returned home from prison, they were desperate to become parents and start a family together.

While the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast happily celebrated at their recent baby shower, Mike and Lauren recently joked that they likely wouldn’t allow Vinny Guadagnino or Angelina Pivarnick to babysit their baby alone.

Despite that, Baby Sitch is going to have a lot of excited aunts and uncles ready to welcome him to the Jersey Shore family.

Lauren is due next month, and fans will likely need to wait until then for the official announcement of their son’s name.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.