Lauren and Mike Sorrentino celebrated the impending arrival of their first child, a boy, with a stunning baby shower. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren celebrated their baby shower with family and friends as they await the arrival of their first son, Baby Sitch.

The happily married couple, who wed in 2018, revealed they were expecting their first child in early December 2020. They shared an Instagram post where they stood in front of their large kitchen island along with their golden retriever Mosey. The island was dusted with flour and Christmas cookie cutouts. In the flour was written the words “Baby Sorrentino 2021.”

On April 11, Mike shared photos from Lauren’s baby shower where their son was feted by their nearest and dearest.

In a series of ten images, fans were given an up-close and personal look at the blue and white-themed event in honor of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars.

Lauren glowed in a clinging white dress with a mock turtleneck top, long sleeves, and a calf-skimming bottom. Her long, blonde tresses were fashioned into a loose fishtail braid.

She paired that with high heels with a rhinestone-trimmed buckle on the toe.

Everything we know about the event

In the photographs that Mike shared with Instagram, he and Lauren were feted in an area of their home, which was decorated with blue, gold, and white balloons over large light-up letters which read Baby Sitch. Plush teddy bears were added for a whimsical touch.

Another area which was also decorated with large balloons and letters which read “Oh Baby.”

Long, white distressed wooden tables were set with white tableware, gold silverware, and blue glasses in keeping with the overall color palette.

A round table set with all types of delicious desserts was given its own space. Its centerpiece was an adorable tiered cake that had a large teddy bear balancing the top layer.

Platters of appetizers were placed in areas around the room so guests could help themselves.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was a guest at the event. She looked chic in a black jacket and shorts with a white shirt underneath. She wore black heels on her feet.

Safety was a priority

The couple hired a remote COVID testing company to test guests before they entered the event. Mike and Lauren posed with the trio of technicians in their driveway.

Several of Mike’s Jersey Shore co-stars and reality television pals chimed in with their own commentary regarding the event.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote, “gorgeous,” followed by Deena Cortese who said the event looked “absolutely beautiful.”

Several of Mike Sorrentino’s castmates were some of the first to comment on his post. Pic credit: Instagram

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio posted five raised hands in response.

Mike and Lauren expect their son to arrive in May.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.