Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren admitted they would never allow castmate Angelina Pivarnick to babysit their son. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife revealed in a new interview the name of the one cast members that won’t be allowed to babysit his son.

Mike and his wife Lauren are expecting their first child together in a matter of months.

While he considers current and former castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino to be as close as family, there is one castmate in particular that will not be allowed to babysit Baby Sitch.

“Angelina. She’s not babysitting privately,” joked Lauren to Us Weekly.

“I would probably let Vinny [Guadagnino] and never Angelina. Oh, my God,” she continued.

Mike said, “Yeah, no, those are probably the two that I would least likely want to babysit. I would, obviously, eventually let Vinny do it.”

Mike and Lauren will welcome their child around the same time as castmate Deena

Mike and Lauren will welcome their first child around the same time Deena will welcome her second son.

Lauren shared that she thinks their kids playdates will be “so cute.”

As for the couple’s other castmates who are already parents, including Ronnie, Pauly, Jenni, and Nicole, Lauren shared that two of their pals appear to give the best advice.

Nicole and Jenni, whom Lauren called “super moms” have reportedly helped Lauren with whatever questions she has had.

Lauren admitted she is not sure which of the couple’s MTV “nieces and nephews” will have the closest bond with their son.

Lauren and Mike spoke about how close the cast is

“We are all so close,” the mom-to-be explained.

“We actually practically speak every day about everything in a group chat. They’re friends that have turned into family. I think eventually there might even be a show when these kids turn 18 because that’s how close we are. We really do see each other at family events, and they always share advice about becoming parents. It’s really amazing to have close friends like that,” she said.

Mike and Lauren filmed the last season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at a resort in the Poconos. The couple called their experience a “babymoon.”

They recently had a baby shower at their home where Lauren was feted by family and friends as the couple readies to welcome their new addition.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.