Mike Berk faces backlash from 90 Day Fiance viewers after speaking out on his mental health

Mike Berk rubbed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers the wrong way when he recently issued a statement on Instagram regarding how negativity online has been affecting his mental health.

Mike’s Instagram story post comes as he has been receiving heat for refusing to leave Ximena’s house and speaking to her unkindly during the latest episode.

Off-camera he has also been under fire for past racist and offensive memes and narratives that he pushed on social media.

90 Day critics bashed Mike’s mental health message on Instagram because many felt he was being hypocritical and that his behavior on the show warranted a resounding response.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers laid into Mike Berk’s mental health post

A slew of 90 Day fan pages on Instagram spoke out against Mike’s mental health post.

In Mike’s post he said, “Mental health is real and everyone has a breaking point. All the memes and internet jokes have lasting effects. We need to stop pretending that people can take ridicule and abuse all day everyday nonstop on blogs, socials, TV, and articles won’t break anyone down on a long enough timeline.”

One prominent fan page reshared Mike’s message and went off in the caption.

They jabbed, “I’m sorry but you CANNOT USE this excuse. You humiliated yourself and was DISGUSTING towards Ximena. Take credit for your actions. You were okay with people hating on Ximena. And you never told your part but she told the truth. Get out of here. Nobody likes you.”

Another fan page used a selfie of Mike and made their own critical point.

They wrote, “Mike’s in the wrong. He’s got that male complex of “I pay for your expenses, therefore, I own you” going on. I’m happy that Ximena isn’t eating what he’s dishing out.”

The fan page finished by saying, “Now that he’s FINALLY getting backlash…… He’s focused on his mental health. What about Ximena’s when she was getting dragged? He blamed his ADHD on his farts and belching, and now he’s blaming his mental health for getting called out for being a $ucky Sugar Daddy.”

Will Mike Berk get to say goodbye to Ximena Cuellar’s children and family?

One of the reasons Mike said he didn’t want to leave Ximena’s house was because he wanted to say bye to her children and family.

Ximena’s sister told him it would be best if he left for a hotel but came back to say bye if he wanted.

Ximena made it clear that she wanted Mike gone and did not want him near her kids again so Before the 90 Days viewers will have to keep watching the fallout on the next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.