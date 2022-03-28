90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers side with Ximena after Mike refused to leave

Ximena Morales found support from 90 Day Fiance fans when Mike Berk couldn’t take a hint to leave. Pic credit: TLC

Ximena Morales hasn’t exactly been a fan favorite this season on Before the 90 Days, but Mike Berk’s refusal to accept her breakup has 90 Day Fiance viewers taking her side.

Mike and Ximena’s relationship went downhill fairly quickly this season. During Mike’s first trip to Colombia, the couple seemed genuinely happy together and ended up getting engaged.

Mike Berk refuses to accept Ximena Morales breaking up with him

But when Mike returned for a second time, Ximena was much less interested in him being there. She complained to him often about the qualities she disliked about him, but Mike wasn’t taking a hint.

Finally, Ximena broke it off with Mike and asked him to leave her home. Mike wouldn’t accept Ximena leaving him and refused to leave the house because he paid the rent there and wanted to say goodbye to her sons before leaving for the U.S. the next day.

Ximena even gave Mike her ring back, but it just wasn’t registering to Mike that she meant business and wanted to be done with their relationship.

After watching Mike’s refusal to accept Ximena’s breakup and her telling him to leave, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers had plenty to say. They took to Twitter where they sounded off regarding Mike’s behavior.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers side with Ximena after Mike refuses to accept breakup

One viewer shared a GIF of Steve Harvey mouthing, “It’s a wrap,” while signaling an ending with a hand gesture.

“I am on Ximena’s side now,” they tweeted. “She gave him back his rings, told him it was over and now Mike is coming off as a bully. Pack and leave. IT’S OVER MIKE!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

I am on Ximena’s side now. She gave him back his rings, told him it was over and now Mike is coming off as a bully. Pack and leave. IT’S OVER MIKE! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/QZK40OMtUA — JMI (@JasmineP7278) March 28, 2022

Another Twitter user took Ximena’s side and tweeted, “At this point I’m 100% on Ximena’s side. She’s told Mike no multiple times and in no uncertain terms. Dude needs to get a grip.”

At this point I’m 100% on Ximena’s side. She’s told Mike no multiple times and in no uncertain terms. Dude needs to get a grip #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/p588jZxNS1 — Craig Washington (@craigwash82) March 28, 2022

“Honestly I did feel sorry for Mike,” wrote another one of Ximena’s supporters on Twitter. “But the way he is acting is pathetic, she’s telling him it’s over and he is trying to manipulate/ scare her into being with him. That’s just trash.”

Honestly I did feel sorry for Mike, but the way he is acting is pathetic, she’s telling him it’s over and he is trying to manipulate/ scare her into being with him. That’s just trash#90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Day pic.twitter.com/S8XG1wdaeP — Natasha (@natashaknowswel) March 28, 2022

How quickly the tables have turned — 90 Day Fiance viewers have swiftly changed their minds when it comes to their allegiance. Just last week, Before the 90 Days fans were urging Mike to leave Ximena for her behavior, which they viewed as detrimental.

At this point, it’s hard to tell whether the majority of 90 Day Fiance viewers are Team Ximena or Team Mike.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.