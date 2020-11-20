Mike and Vinny are full of corny quotes on Jersey Shore Family Vacation – Here are their cheesiest one-liners

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino are two fan-favorites of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast. The way they care about their roommates and the humor they use to alleviate tension is part of the reason fans love them.

During the premiere episode, Mike and Vinny did not disappoint, as the two of them were full of corny quotes and cheesy lines while they discussed a plan to mend their roommate’s relationship with Angelina Pivarnick following the backlash of the wedding speech disaster.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Deena Cortese had not spoken to Angelina for nine months after they gave the infamous speech and the boys of Jersey Shore were determined to squash the drama and get everyone to a better place.

Mike and Vinny’s words of wisdom

Mike and Vinny began discussing the situation between the girls and offered several words of wisdom along the way.

Vinny showed up at Mike’s house to work out in his home gym. They started discussing the social media drama over the wedding speech and how a lot of fans fed into the fight.

Angelina had liked a lot of the posts where fans spoke out against the girls, which made Jenni and Deena angry.

Vinny came to Jenni and Deena’s defense and said, “The girls should never do stand up comedy but they did not try to do anything mean or intentionally ruin her wedding…there are three sides to every story…my side, your side, and the truth.”

Mike agreed that Angelina may have taken things too far with her reaction to the speech and he said, “Life is ten percent what happens to you and ninety percent how you react to that situation.”

Vinny agreed and added, “I didn’t come this far just to come this far.”

Mike responded, “Exactly…the comeback is always greater than the setback.”

Through their cheesy advice, it was clear the boys felt it was important for the girls to move forward instead of letting the argument continue.

Vinny added, “They can say they’re over it but they’re really not. Holding a grudge is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.”

Vinny explained that the only way to fix the situation was for the girls to finally talk to Angelina.

While he felt the girls needed to talk things through, Vinny admitted that time would more than likely heal the situation – but it would probably take a very long time.

Mike and Vinny say grace

It seemed like Mike and Vinny had used all of the cheesy lines they knew but the corny quotes continued when they sat down for dinner.

Mike asked Vinny if he wanted to say anything before they indulged in the enormous spread of food in front of them.

Vinny said, “Thank you God for this amazing cheat day…blessing us with the carbs that we deserve…after taking a lot of time not eating carbs…it’s like climbing a mountain and now we’re at the top of the mountain and we get to enjoy the view.”

Mike agreed and added, “The best view comes from the hardest climb.”

It’s clear Mike and Vinny use humor to help ease the tension in many difficult situations. Only time will tell if their corny lines and cheesy advice will be enough to save their roommate’s friendship as Family Vacation Season 4 continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.