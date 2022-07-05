Michelle Young speaks out and hints that the Nayte Olukoya breakup was a blindside

Michelle Young finally speaks out after the split from Nayte Olukoya. Pic credit: ABC

It’s been less than three weeks since Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya announced they had broken up and ended their engagement.

While Michelle dealt with the split by taking some time away in Iceland with her closest girlfriends, Nayte worked out, posted photos on social media, and let fans know he didn’t cheat on Michelle.

Since Bachelor Nation heard about the duo splitting up, they have been speculating about what happened between the couple.

Now Michelle has finally decided to speak out about the breakup and hints that she was blindsided.

Michelle Young opens up about her split with Nayte Olukoya

For her first interview since she and Nayte called it quits, Michelle appeared on the Almost Famous podcast with co-hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins.

During the interview, Michelle bluntly claimed when asked about the relationship ending and whether she saw it coming, “I will say this is not something that I foresaw, and I’ll leave it there.”

Michelle has undergone major life changes recently

When they asked Michelle how she was coping with everything, she claimed she had her good days and her bad days. She also talked about how it’s just been a lot at once since she decided and announced she was stepping away from her job as a classroom teacher, too.

Michelle stated, “I know of feel like life has taken this thing as like, ‘OK, challenge accepted… [now] deal with a breakup.’ It’s definitely not something that I planned to have to work through this summer. But I definitely have the understanding that, like, sometimes we have to work through things that we did not plan for or that were not in our life plans.”

She also revealed that she has been relying on, and leaning on, her close friends and her family during this trying time for support.

Michelle discusses the money she and Nayte received for a down payment on a house

Also, during the podcast segment with Ashley and Ben, Michelle discussed another point of contention that Bachelor Nation has been debating since the split. What would become of the $200,000 they received to put down toward a house together?

Michelle answered, “That was gifted to both of us, and I think that’s something that is going to be decided how that’s going to be utilized going forward.”

She continued by stating, “For me, personally, [I] haven’t officially decided but I kind of have started putting some different things in place to give back, you know, to build an organization or just promote the change that I’ve been talking about and I think that’d be something that I’d feel really good about.”

When talking about the breakup and again hinting at potentially being blindsided by it, Michelle declared, “Breakups suck. Breakups are awful. They hurt, right? And I think what’s so difficult is that it sometimes feels like it’s not in your control.”

