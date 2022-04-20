Michelle Young channels That’s So Raven in stunning portraits

Michelle Young looks gorgeous in her latest post. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young caught Bachelor Nation’s attention with her recent photos.

Known to be a breathtaking beauty, Michelle put her features on display in a set of glowing photos.

Michelle also revealed the popular Disney Channel show she felt was reflected in her post.

Michelle Young wows in white

Michelle Young took to Instagram to grace her friends and followers with two beautiful photos.

Michelle looks perfectly polished for her close-up in the first photo as she leans against a wall and smiles while looking off into the distance.

Michelle wore a soft white crop top with elegant draping and off-the-shoulder-sleeves. Michelle accessorized the look with a delicate gold necklace and chunky gold earrings. She got dolled up with a dramatic wing eyeliner, rosy pink lip, and bronzed skin for makeup.

Michelle gave her followers a better glimpse of her outfit and her toned physique in the second photo.

Michelle’s light eyes pierced the camera as she wrapped her arm around her waist, showing off her rings and bracelets and her flattering fitted jeans.

Michelle’s caption mentioned Disney Channel’s hit show That’s So Raven.

The former Bachelorette lead captioned the post, “Pic #2 is giving me ‘That’s so Raven vision vibes and I’m not mad about it,” with a purple crystal ball emoji.

Michelle Young stuns in streetwear

While Michelle’s latest photos showed off a more ethereal sense of style, Michelle also recently treated her fans to a street-style photoshoot.

In the photos, Michelle wore a unique patterned black and white top with various textures and a sporty bomber jacket with black and white striped cuffs and red and blue text.

Michelle posed on stairs for several of the photos, showing off her black pants and strappy black heels as the sun kissed her skin.

Michelle captioned the post, “Anyone else currently obsessed with bomber jackets?” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Bachelor Nations stars and Michelle’s many fans have been loving her fashion-forward photo shoots as the Bachelorette beauty’s star continues to rise.

With Michelle’s clear sense of fashion, fans are eager to see what wedding dress Michelle will walk down the aisle in when she hopefully marries her Bachelor Nation fiance Nayte Olukoya.

Michelle and Nayte’s relationship is still going strong, so stay tuned to see what new details emerge regarding Nayte and Michelle’s wedding plans.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.