Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya both missed each other while Nayte spent weekend with Michelle’s exes

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya adorably miss each other. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have spent a lot of time together since getting engaged on The Bachelorette Season 18, and yet, even when they’re apart they adorably still miss each other.

Recently, Nayte spent the weekend in his home state of Texas as he partied with several of his former castmates and Michelle Young’s exes, including his best bud and The Bachelorette Season 18 fan-favorite Rodney Mathews.

While Nayte seemed to have a blast in Texas, he still missed his future bride. Michelle Young also went public about missing him while he was away too.

Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young both share messages about missing each other

Nayte took to Twitter to reveal that he was still thinking of Michelle while spending some time away.

Nayte kept his message short and sweet, tweeting, “I miss Michelle.”

Michelle then shared a humorous message of her own, as she joked that she misses Nayte’s dog Percy before also admitting to missing Nayte too.

Michelle wrote, “I miss Percy. And his dad…a little bit” as she tagged her fiance in the post.

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde94/Twitter

Nayte and Michelle’s tweets about missing each other seemed to warm Bachelor Nation’s heart as the two love birds remain in the honeymoon phase.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya still going strong after getting engaged

While editing during Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette aimed to make Nayte appear as a risky choice and paint him as if he may not be ready for commitment, Nayte’s true colors after the show have shown that he is head over heels in love with Michelle and committed to making their relationship last.

Now that their love can finally be public, Nayte always shares photos of Michelle and gushes about her on social media, turning his Instagram page into a Michelle Young fan account.

Both Nayte and Michelle appear excited about their future and have already agreed to settle down in Michelle’s home state of Minnesota together, where she can continue being an elementary school teacher.

The Bachelorette producers even gifted Nayte and Michelle with a very generous downpayment on their home as the couple hunts for houses.

As Bachelor Nation gets more and more insight into Nayte and Michelle’s relationship, they only become more lovable.

Here’s to hoping Michelle and Nayte’s relationship goes the distance and lasts a lifetime.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.