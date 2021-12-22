Michelle and Nayte gifted with down payment on their home — Here’s how much the check was worth

Michelle and Nayte were given an incredible gift on ATFR. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has come to an end and, fortunately, she ended her season finding love.

On the last episode of The Bachelorette Season 18, viewers watched as Michelle ultimately chose to give her final rose to Nayte Olukoya, believing she found her soulmate. Nayte declared his love for Michelle and got down on one knee and proposed.

Now happily engaged, Michelle and Nayte obviously have a lot of thinking and planning to do for their future together, and Bachelor Nation decided to give the couple an amazing gift and investment into their future during After the Final Rose.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya plan to live together in Minnesota

During ATFR, Michelle and Nayte looked beautiful in their matching wine-colored outfits, and, more importantly, the pair appeared to be as in love as ever.

Sitting on the couch with solo host Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle and Nayte gushed about how happy they were together. Their love certainly appears to be going strong.

Among professing that Michelle feels fully seen by Nayte, and Nayte’s moms became best friends. and Michelle’s parents are now in love with Nayte after his shaky first impression, the smiling couple also shared their plans for the future.

Nayte proudly announced that he is moving to Minnesota soon in order to be with Michelle and they’re in the process of home hunting as the fiances truly believe their relationship will be serious and long-lasting.

How much was Michelle and Nayte’s expensive surprise gift?

Kaitlyn later revealed that she had a surprise for the couple and, keeping with the holiday theme of the show, a gingerbread house was brought out and handed to Nayte and Michelle.

However, their gift was so much more than a gingerbread house.

When Michelle and Nayte opened the gingerbread house, Kaitlyn became choked up as she revealed that there was a check inside for a downpayment on Michelle and Nayte’s first house together.

Naturally, Michelle and Nayte were overjoyed and in shock as they held the check, with Michelle even asking Kaitlyn if the gift was real

It was an uplifting moment, and many are curious just how much the check was worth.

According to Good Morning America, Michelle and Nayte received a check for $200,000.

The hefty paycheck will serve as a down payment on the future home they’ll purchase together.

In the end, Michelle and Nayte warmed a lot of viewers’ hearts with their love and so it was refreshing to see them receive this incredibly generous gift that will hopefully contribute to their long future together.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.