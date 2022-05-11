Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya address the burning question of moving in together

Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya discuss moving in together. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are still going strong after getting engaged on Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette back on Season 18 of the show.

However, the two have been doing the whole long-distance thing since leaving the show after Nayte’s proposal and Michelle getting a ring put on her finger.

This week, Michelle and her co-host Becca Kufrin had their guys, Nayte and Thomas Jacobs, on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

During the episode, Becca talked with Michelle and Nayte about whether they had plans to move in together anytime soon.

When will Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young move in together, and where will they live?

Michelle answered Becca by saying, “I feel like us moving in together is the burning question. Every time I do a Q&A, everyone asks why we haven’t moved in yet. Really, it’s just that we’re trying to figure out where we want to be and what location we want to be in.”

She went on to state, “It’s just a constant, ongoing conversation about what next year is going to look like for me.”

As an elementary school teacher, Michelle has to decide whether or not she is going to continue with teaching as her career in the future or if she is going to try something completely different.

Currently, Nayte is working remotely for now but could potentially be moved back to his office.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Thus, Michelle declared, “So we’re taking both of our jobs into consideration, and once the school year is done, I’m going to have a better idea of where I’m going to be, then we’ll figure it out together.”

Becca Kufrin weighs in on where the couple should live

Becca claimed that Michelle and Nayte should move closer to her and Thomas in San Diego and also added that Nayte’s best friend from The Bachelorette, Rodney Mathews, also lives there.

While Michelle said that would be so fun, she also laughed that she would never see Nayte if he lived close to Rodney.

Nayte and Michelle joked that they’re going to buy a house in the metaverse and will use their gift from the franchise to buy not a real house but one in the metaverse.

All joking aside, the couple revealed that San Diego would possibly be a great place to be in the future, but as of now, they have not yet decided on where they will reside.

For the full Bachelor Happy Hour podcast episode with Michelle and Nayte, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.