Michelle Money says current treatment for daughter isn’t working as support pours in from Bachelorette stars

Bachelor In Paradise star and Bachelor Nation veteran Michelle Money announced last week that her daughter Brielle had been in a horrible accident.
Brielle had been skateboarding without a helmet when she took a fall.
Strangers found her and got her help, but she remains unconscious in ICU.
On Instagram, Michelle has updated her fans, and she shared an update yesterday about what doctors are thinking about the situation.
As it turns out, yesterday was an important day in Brielle’s recovery.
Michelle Money provides a sad update about her daughter Brielle
The news wasn’t necessarily a positive one. While many of Michelle’s fans are hoping that she would provide great news, Money shared that the doctors are looking to change things up if Brielle doesn’t respond to their treatment.
Last night was so scary. Brain pressure is up. Considering other options since it can’t be managed with what we are currently doing. However, once I posted to my story asking you to pray, her numbers went down lower and have maintained since then. I believe in the power of prayer. Today is a big day. One week since accident. If we can’t see a turn for the better today we have to consider a different option and they are not what we want to be doing. It’s Sunday. However you choose to spend your day, I would please ask that at 4pm MST, you will stop and pray with my family and me. It would also be amazing if you could just pray all day. Sorry for the emotional video I just don’t know what else to do and I’m alone in here and need support. #prayforbrie
On Instagram, Michelle revealed that Brielle’s brain pressure is up and that they had gone through a scary 24 hours.
Despite seeing improvements after asking for prayers, Michelle wrote that if they didn’t start seeing an improvement for the better, they would have to try different options — which is something they didn’t want to do.
Later during the day, Michelle updated fans via Instagram Stories, where she shared that prayers were helping.
She didn’t go into detail but continued to talk about how she was starting to feel a sense of peace, as things were slowly progressing.
No update has been shared this morning.
Bachelor Nation has reached out to Michelle Money after her heartbreaking news
When Money shared the news of her daughter on social media, it didn’t take long for people to reach out to her, including her friends from Bachelor Nation.
“Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain,” Michelle wrote on Instagram a week ago after the accident happened.
Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital. Please- I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life. ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK. Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie
“Father God, hear her prayers. Be with Brielle Lord. Help comfort & help heal. Be with Michelle Father. Give her strength & faith in you Lord,” Deanna Stag commented with a series of prayer hands on the post.
Former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard, who is also a mother to young children, replied to Michelle.
“Oh Michelle I’m so sorry. [I’m] praying for a miracle for you and your sweet girl. Sending you all the love in the world,” Emily shared.
Graham Bunn, someone who Michelle previously had a strong connection with, was in shock over the news.
Given their past romantic connection, it’s possible he knows Brielle personally and very well.
“Omg. Praying praying praying,” he wrote to Michelle, alongside several prayer hand emojis.
At the time of this reporting, Brielle remains at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.
Monsters & Critics shared the news after Michelle shared that Brielle had been in a horrible accident, as she hadn’t been wearing a helmet while skateboarding. At the time the story broke, Brielle was in ICU.
She continued to provide updates to her fans about Brielle, and she continues to provide daily status updates about her daughter.
The Bachelorette is currently postponed due to coronavirus.
