Michelle Money says current treatment for daughter isn’t working as support pours in from Bachelorette stars

Bachelor In Paradise star and Bachelor Nation veteran Michelle Money announced last week that her daughter Brielle had been in a horrible accident.

Brielle had been skateboarding without a helmet when she took a fall.

Strangers found her and got her help, but she remains unconscious in ICU.

On Instagram, Michelle has updated her fans, and she shared an update yesterday about what doctors are thinking about the situation.

As it turns out, yesterday was an important day in Brielle’s recovery.

Michelle Money provides a sad update about her daughter Brielle

The news wasn’t necessarily a positive one. While many of Michelle’s fans are hoping that she would provide great news, Money shared that the doctors are looking to change things up if Brielle doesn’t respond to their treatment.

On Instagram, Michelle revealed that Brielle’s brain pressure is up and that they had gone through a scary 24 hours.

Despite seeing improvements after asking for prayers, Michelle wrote that if they didn’t start seeing an improvement for the better, they would have to try different options — which is something they didn’t want to do.

Later during the day, Michelle updated fans via Instagram Stories, where she shared that prayers were helping.

She didn’t go into detail but continued to talk about how she was starting to feel a sense of peace, as things were slowly progressing.

No update has been shared this morning.

Bachelor Nation has reached out to Michelle Money after her heartbreaking news

When Money shared the news of her daughter on social media, it didn’t take long for people to reach out to her, including her friends from Bachelor Nation.

“Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain,” Michelle wrote on Instagram a week ago after the accident happened.

“Father God, hear her prayers. Be with Brielle Lord. Help comfort & help heal. Be with Michelle Father. Give her strength & faith in you Lord,” Deanna Stag commented with a series of prayer hands on the post.

Former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard, who is also a mother to young children, replied to Michelle.

“Oh Michelle I’m so sorry. [I’m] praying for a miracle for you and your sweet girl. Sending you all the love in the world,” Emily shared.

Graham Bunn, someone who Michelle previously had a strong connection with, was in shock over the news.

Given their past romantic connection, it’s possible he knows Brielle personally and very well.

“Omg. Praying praying praying,” he wrote to Michelle, alongside several prayer hand emojis.

At the time of this reporting, Brielle remains at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.

She continued to provide updates to her fans about Brielle, and she continues to provide daily status updates about her daughter.

