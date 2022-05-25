Michaela Clark shares what she learned from each of the Married at First Sight experts  

Michaela Clark speaks highly of the Married at First Sight experts. Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela Clark briefly disappeared from social media recently as she appeared to delete her account. The move came shortly after her divorce from MAFS husband Zack Freeman became official; however, Zack wasn’t the reason for the social media shut down.

Michaela returned to social media and felt more open than ever as she answered fans’ questions about her MAFS experience.

When asked about the MAFS experts, Michaela took time to write what she feels she learned from each of the three Married at First Sight experts.

Michaela Clark learned a valuable lesson from Pastor Cal and his wife

A fan asked Michaela Clark, “Did you learn anything useful from the experts?”

Michaela was enthused by the question and gave a thorough answer, writing, “I sure did! And I love this question so bare with me.”

Sharing what she learned from Pastor Cal and his wife, Michaela stated, “From Pastor Cal and his wife: Don’t match negative fighting energy. You both can’t give up because then the union will fail. Everything in me wanted to resist that advice but I knew it’s what I always did in relationships and I wanted my marriage to be different.”

Michaela admitted the advice wasn’t always easy to implement, sharing, “It was so HARD to do! LOL got in a fight before that session and I had made an emergency call and received over 2 hrs of advice (as a couple and by myself). I wanted to give up but went home after work with non-negotiative energy and made dinner. Put pride aside.”

Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela Clark details what she learned from Dr. Pepper and Dr. Viviana

Michaela shared what she learned from Dr. Pepper, writing, “From Dr. Pepper: Write my thoughts down. I can be very reactive and can get easily lost in my emotions when my feelings are hurt. So it’s okay to ask for a moment, step away, and write down your thoughts before returning.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another tidbit from Dr. Pepper was, “Also, get out of defensive mode. Your partner should not be viewed as an enemy to conquer but rather an ally to work with. This takes a lot of work mainly putting ego aside.”

Finally, Michaela learned something important from Dr. Viviana as well, writing, “From Dr. V: Be clear with my intentions and speak boldly, respectfully, and honestly. If you’re okay with something say that, if you’re not okay with something say that! Be an advocate for your emotional needs.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.