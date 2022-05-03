Michaela Clark flaunts bright blonde hair at soccer game with MAFS costars

Married at First Sight’s, Michaela Clark goes blonde. Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela Clark isn’t afraid to try new things with her hair, and she recently went blonde.

The Married at First Sight Season 13 star’s bright blonde wig was displayed during a soccer game outing.

Michaela wasn’t alone at the soccer game, as she was joined by three of her MAFS Season 13 costars.

Michaela Clark attends soccer game with Johnny, Rachel, and Brett

Michaela Clark had a sports day with her Married at First Sight costars while showing off a new hairstyle.

MAFS Season 13 star Rachel Gordilla took to Instagram to share group photos and videos with Michaela, Brett, and Johnny Lam.

In the first photo of Rachel’s post, the four pose in the stands with the bright green soccer field behind them.

The MAFS stars went with sporty and casual attire, and Michaela stood out in a skin-baring black tank and sheer black pants with white stripes down the side.

Michaela’s hair caught attention as she donned light blonde hair.

The final slide of Rachel’s post featured a video of her, Michaela, Brett, and Johny at the game. Michaela danced around, Johnny frowned, and Brett blew a kiss as Rachel filmed.

Rachel gushed about their time together, calling it the perfect way to start May in her caption. The caption read, ” Thank you @houstondash for hosting us at the home opener! We got to cheer on the lovely @nprince7 and also meet some amazing people. The night ended with some fireworks 💥 . It was the perfect way to start May! Can’t wait for the next game!!!”

Typically, Myrla Feria is in attendance at various Houston outings with Rachel, Johnny, and Brett, but she appeared absent for the soccer game.

Myrla Feria talks boundaries in recent post

While Myrla was presumably not at the soccer game with her MAFS costars, she recently posted photos from her time at a baseball game at Minute Maid Park with Rachel and Brett.

Myrla was all smiles as she posed in a dark midriff-baring tee, short shorts, and a designer belt and shoes.

Myrla’s caption on the post caught attention as it didn’t have much to do with the game but rather appeared to be a message to anyone looking to be in a relationship with her.

Myrla wrote, “If you aren’t willing to do the work to make me feel safe (emotionally, financially, physically, mentally, etc.) then ✌🏽” adding the hashtag #boundaries.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.