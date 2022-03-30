Michaela Clark details the anxieties she’s dealt with since childhood 

Michaela Clark discusses her struggles with anxiety. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Michaela Clark remains transparent about anxiety, depression, and ADHD.

Recently, Michaela took the time to write a vulnerable post that captured how she experiences anxiety.

Michaela also detailed what she tells herself to help her overcome when faced with anxiety.

Michaela Clark gets candid about anxiety

Michaela Clark took to Instagram to share a series of selfies and a touching caption.

In the photos, Michaela showed off her beautiful blonde box braids and a deep pink lip.

Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela captioned the post, “It’s crazy how I’ve come to learn that some of my ‘quality’ attributes stimmed from childhood anxiety. When I’m anxious… I clean. And I mean clean. Dinner date at home? I cooked dinner? We ate our meal? Nothing more to do? I’m cleaning. Food packed. Stove cleaned. Sink cleared. Sorry if you wanted seconds later… You’ll have to reheat those, lol. I can’t tell you how many times people have told me to stop cleaning after we’ve eaten 😩.”

Michaela then shared how she usually gets anxiety before going on vacation, and recently she had a situation where she forgot to put a cup away in her kitchen before leaving town. When she returned she saw the cup still out and shared, “There I saw it. I saw the cup I sat in the sink several days before, and instantly, my brain screamed, ‘How could you!?!’ I felt my body get warm with anxiousness.”

Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela Clark shares how she calms her anxiety

Michael continued, “I got a cup of ice water and calmed myself with this: “It’s okay. One cup in your sink would not have made your roof collapse. One cup less in your sink would not have ended world hunger. You can eat and wash all the dishes together. Not just that one cup right NOW.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elaborating on high-functioning anxiety, Michaela explained, “While it wasn’t an instant gratification, it was a start. This is what anxiety or high-functioning anxiety can feel like. One mistake. One thing out of an order we control. Can set a spin. It is OKAY to leave 1 cup. The world will not end; you will not lose everything.”

Michaela concluded her caption writing, “In a world that is so quick to tell us to be perfect, ambitious, and accomplished. Please remember they are not the ones washing our dishes 😉.”

Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela’s post received lots of love from followers and friends, including outspoken Married at First Sight star Clara Berghaus.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.