Michael Bruner revealed his preferred Big Brother 24 boot order

BB24 houseguest Michael Bruner has a plan to get to the end of Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 cast member Michael Bruner has his sights on making it all the way to the end, and he has some plans in place to make sure that he gets to see the confetti drop on finale night.

Recently, Michael took the time to speak to the cameras on the Big Brother live feeds, revealing the order that he wants his fellow houseguests to get evicted this summer.

Michael continues to remain very loyal to The Leftovers alliance, even though there were a few moments when he could have gone his own way. A big chance was when he was Head of Household, but he felt that Daniel Durston was a huge threat who had to be dealt with right away.

Following the eviction of Daniel, Michael wanted to see Jasmine Davis evicted next. That plan could have worked, but Taylor Hale decided that she couldn’t bring herself to put Jasmine on the block.

Things could be complicated for Taylor as the summer moves on, because this was her big shot to get Jasmine out of the game. Seen as not being a major threat by most of the cast, Jasmine could hang around like Derek Frazier did on Big Brother 23.

After Daniel and Jasmine, Michael wanted to get out (in order) Alyssa Snider, Terrance Higgins, and Indy Santos. He has a lot of room to pivot as long as The Leftovers remain in charge, but the showmance between Alyssa and Kyle Capener is something to worry about.