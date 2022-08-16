Michael Bruner revealed his preferred Big Brother 24 boot order

Big Brother 24 cast member Michael Bruner has his sights on making it all the way to the end, and he has some plans in place to make sure that he gets to see the confetti drop on finale night.
Recently, Michael took the time to speak to the cameras on the Big Brother live feeds, revealing the order that he wants his fellow houseguests to get evicted this summer.
Michael continues to remain very loyal to The Leftovers alliance, even though there were a few moments when he could have gone his own way. A big chance was when he was Head of Household, but he felt that Daniel Durston was a huge threat who had to be dealt with right away.
Following the eviction of Daniel, Michael wanted to see Jasmine Davis evicted next. That plan could have worked, but Taylor Hale decided that she couldn’t bring herself to put Jasmine on the block.
Things could be complicated for Taylor as the summer moves on, because this was her big shot to get Jasmine out of the game. Seen as not being a major threat by most of the cast, Jasmine could hang around like Derek Frazier did on Big Brother 23.
After Daniel and Jasmine, Michael wanted to get out (in order) Alyssa Snider, Terrance Higgins, and Indy Santos. He has a lot of room to pivot as long as The Leftovers remain in charge, but the showmance between Alyssa and Kyle Capener is something to worry about.
What will Michael Bruner do when it’s only The Leftovers?
Michael Bruner wants to be in the final two with Brittany Hoopes, and he also wants Taylor Hale to be part of their final three. Before that, he wants to get out (in order) Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, and then Matt Turner.
Things always tend to get shaken up in the Big Brother house, so it isn’t a perfect plan, but this shows how Michael is looking at the long-term game and trying to figure out just how he can get his closest allies all the way to the final three.
Big changes are coming to Big Brother 24
A huge Split House twist is coming and here are some details that we know about the big event in the Big Brother house. This is going to throw a wrench into all of the plans that are in place, but having good alliances could guarantee people make it safely to the final eight.
Stay tuned folks, because things are about to get really exciting when host Julie Chen Moonves welcomes everyone to the August 18 episode.
