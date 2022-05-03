Michael Allio says he’s still single, calls himself a ‘pathetic loser’

Bachelor Nation’s Michael Allio answers fans’ questions about his dating life. Pic credit: ABC

After appearing on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Michael Allio became a beloved breakout star.

The fan-favorite father received lots of praise from The Bachelorette viewers for his positive spirit and charming personality.

With Michael’s many attractive traits, fans have been left curious why he’s still single, and Michael provided his surprising take on why he’s seemingly not in a relationship.

Michael Allio shares the main reason he thinks he’s single

Michael Allio took to his Instagram stories and allowed fans to ask him questions.

One fan questioned, “Why are you still single…”

Michael gave an unexpected answer as he teased, “There’s a lot of reasons, but the main one is that I’m a pathetic loser.”

Pic credit: @bachelorrabbithole/Instagram

Plenty of Bachelor Nation fans would disagree with Michael’s assessment of himself, as many hold Michael in high regard.

Michael Allio gained viewers’ respect when he revealed that he was a widow on The Bachelorette Season 17. In a heartfelt moment during the season, Michael shared with some men in the house that he had been married before, but his late wife, unfortunately, passed from cancer in 2019.

Michael and his wife, Laura, welcomed a son before she passed and Michael’s love for his son, James, is always evident.

In fact, Michael chose to walk away from The Bachelorette, despite his solid connection with Katie Thurston, because of his son.

As The Bachelorette viewers will recall, Michael had a FaceTime with his son while filming the show, and the call was equally heartbreaking and heartwarming. Young James stated that he missed Michael and even believed that Michael didn’t want to see him anymore.

Michael was devastated after the call, and shortly after, he chose to self-eliminate to reunite with his son.

James is also part of why Michael is hesitant about being The Bachelor, despite many fans eager to see him find love in the role.

Michael Allio shares ‘big dad energy’ photo

While Michael’s love life may not be as active, his life as a dad has been busy and filled with fun bonding moments with James.

Recently, Michael took to Instagram to share a photo of him and James playing soccer.

Michael captioned the post, “Big Dad energy. James and I bond over our love of soccer. I remember my dad teaching me how to play chess and playing late into the night. What were/are some of your favorite activities to do with your dad?”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.