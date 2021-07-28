Michael Allio isn’t sure if he’d want to be the next Bachelor

Michael Allio expresses needing time to heal after his breakup. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 has consistently provided heartbreaking breakups the last few weeks. On the latest episode, fan-favorite single dad, Michael Allio, had a powerful and emotional goodbye as he left the show to be there for his son.

Fans already adored Michael A. for his genuinely warm personality and resilience, and his touching goodbye led fans to be even more eager to see Michael A find love again, with many passionately pushing for him to be the next Bachelor.

However, Michael A. recently spoke about his show experience and revealed where he stands on the idea of being the next Bachelor as well.

Michael Allio is still recovering from heartbreak

When speaking with People magazine, Michael A. was asked about his thoughts on potentially becoming the Bachelor and Michael candidly shared, “I literally just got my heart broken on TV, so I am trying to mend those wings.”

Considering his public breakup with Katie is still fresh, it’s understandable that Michael is not yet ready to think about jumping right back into the dating scene, let alone the nationally televised dating scene.

Michael also is aware that he’d have to really be mindful of his son James if he were to be the Bachelor. He went onto say, “I have to think about what it would be like to get engaged in and introduce someone to my son in such a quick timeframe. I’m not sold on the idea!”

Michael may not be jumping at the chance to be the Bachelor, but he does feel that he found closure with Katie. At the Men Tell All, Michael suggested that he would be willing to give his relationship with Katie another shot but Katie’s response to that proposition made it clear she had to move on once he eliminated himself from the show.

Katie’s response gave Michael A. the clarity he’d been searching for and helped him come to terms with the fact that he has to let her go. Always classy, Michael still wishes Katie the best and hopes she found happiness with one of the three remaining men.

Michael Allio shares his thoughts on being a single parent

During the interview, Michael Allio also recalled how difficult it was to decide to leave the show, especially since he had developed a real love for Katie. As hard as it was to say goodbye to Katie, Michael A. shared that, “as a parent, it was black and white” and he knew he had to go home early once he spoke with his young son, James.

On the FaceTime call, James expressed thinking that his father had been away so long because Michael didn’t want to see him anymore which was shattering for Michael and fans to hear. Understandably, Michael felt it was more important to rise to the occasion as a father than to stay at the resort.

Michael had been outspoken about being a single father and a widow throughout the show and shared his conviction about the importance of him finding love and happiness as a man to be the best father to his son.

Michael A. talked more about the duality of being a single parent, stating, “I think a lot of single parents probably have to deal with the fact that when they’re pursuing their own happiness, it does take a little bit from the time they’re spending with their child. It’s a constant balancing act that’s happening.”

It appears balancing being a father and starring on The Bachelor is not a task Michael A. is itching to take on as of now.

After making such a great impression on Katie and Bachelor Nation, Michael A. has no regrets about how his time on the show concluded, stating, “But I would do it all over again and make the same decisions.”

Michael still feels confident that love is out there for him and he hopes to spread a message to fellow widowers that they too are worthy of finding love.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.