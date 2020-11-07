Meri Brown shares message about ‘letting things go’ as Sister Wives divorce rumors continue

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown has taken to social media again to share cryptic, yet emotional posts with fans.

Meri has always been one to share quotes, but her latest Instagram post seems sad and reflective.

Under a simple selfie in front of a wooded area, Meri writes about the change of seasons, and it seems obvious she is talking about more than just the weather.

“They say fall reminds us of how beautiful it is to let things go. Sometimes letting things go is hard. But I can do hard things! I can do amazing things.”

She also posted to her Instagram stories a quote, “Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace.”

For the last few months divorce rumors about Meri and Kody have been swirling around, especially since she has been notably pictured without her wedding ring.

Many fans are considering this latest post as further confirmation that the two have split.

Meri gets away and spends time with Mariah in Utah

These seemingly melancholy posts were in stark contrast from her prior few posts in which she shared that she had spent some time with her daughter Mariah.

It appeared that the two had spent a few days together at Meri’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah to relax.

Fans were quick to point out that Kody wasn’t (literally), in the picture. Many fans sent well-wishes of hope and peace, while one fan cut to the chase, “Is it true that you broke up with Kody? And it’s not announced because of TLC?” Meri did not reply.

Meri and Kody’s relationship has been rocky for sometime

It’s no secret that things between Meri and Kody have been rocky for some time. Even prior to the infamous catfishing incident, Meri had spoken on the show of feeling disconnected from Kody.

Their narrative throughout the show seemed to always be a new or different way to connect and possibly rebuild their crumbling union.

In the most recent season of Sister Wives, Meri and Kody spent even more time with their longtime therapist, Nancy Hunterton.

Hunterton even remarked in the beginning of the session that their file was very large. In that cringe-worthy session, Meri looked on while Kody said, “Meri mourns the loss of what we had… I regret what we had.”

Fans were even more shocked in April when neither Meri nor Kody acknowledged their milestone 30-year wedding anniversary.

To top it all off, Meri was seen in a number of pictures and videos without her wedding ring. Although there is mounting evidence that the two have indeed ended their relationship, neither has publicly released any confirmation.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC