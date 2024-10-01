Meri Brown has the best clapback for Kody’s comments about her not liking spearmint gum

Meri Brown has had enough of Kody Brown’s shenanigans.

On a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody publicly declared that he didn’t know who his first wife was when they got married.

Kody talked about Meri pursuing a divorce and reflected on the early days of their marriage.

The 55-year-old father of 18 shared that he and Meri lacked wisdom in their marriage.

Kody Brown said that Meri was a very different person when they tied the knot and that she came with some “baggage” that he didn’t know about initially.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to Kody: Meri wasn’t “fun, kind, or interesting,” so he needed her to “just go away.”

Kody takes a jab at Meri on Sister Wives

Kody shared an example of not knowing who Meri was during a confessional on the latest episode, taking part in a mock conversation between himself and Meri.

“I mean, here, baby, want a piece of gum?” Kody asked, pretending to give Meri a piece of gum.

Then Kody mocked Meri’s response: “You know I don’t like spearmint.”

It became one of many of Kody’s one-liners that will go down in Sister Wives history—although not as epic as the “knife to the kidneys” remark circa 2022.

But Meri isn’t letting Kody get the last word.

Meri mocks Kody’s remarks on social media

Meri recorded a video, throwing major shade at her ex-husband on Instagram.

In the Reel, Meri filmed a pack of spearmint-flavored gum sitting on her kitchen counter.

She picked up the pack of gum, gave her followers a good look at its packaging, and then dumped it in the trash can.

After tossing the gum in the trash, Meri shifted her camera to her dog, Zona, who gave a hilarious expression to the camera, almost as if to ask, “What are you doing?”

In the caption, Meri took aim at Kody, writing, “Don’t ya know I don’t like spearmint?”

Meri’s fans and followers applauded her humor, commenting on the Reel in the comments section.

Sister Wives viewers loved Meri’s humor

One of Meri’s fans wrote, “This is the Meri we’ve been waiting for all these years.”

Another fan poked fun at Kody’s infamous kidney remark: “The sacrifices that he made to buy you gum. Wasted!!!!”

“I’m here for this season’s Meri,” added a third follower.

Sister Wives fans have thoughts. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri is standing up to Kody this season on Sister Wives

This season, Sister Wives viewers are, in fact, seeing a different side of Meri.

Instead of continuing to hold onto hope that her and Kody’s marriage will work out, Meri has decided to call it quits for good.

We know that Kody and Meri have already officially split off camera, but we’re watching the events leading up to the breakup play out this season.

Meri finally had enough of Kody stringing her along for a decade.

As she confessed, “I’ve been living in limbo in this relationship for nearly a decade, and I’m just not going to keep doing that. So I’m moving forward with this [divorce].”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.