Sister Wives’ Meri Brown welcomes new addition amid Kody split: ‘Love comes when you least expect it’

Meri Brown may be single after leaving Kody Brown, but the Sister Wives star has someone else to keep her company these days.

The TLC star announced that she recently adopted a dog named Zona.

On Instagram, Meri shared a photo of herself and her new furry companion posing in her backyard.

In the caption of her post, Meri explained that she wasn’t planning on getting a dog, but she just couldn’t help herself when she met Zona at a shelter.

“Welcome to my world Zona!! 💙💙” Meri began her caption.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The owner of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn continued, “They say love comes when you least expect it.”

Meri Brown adopts a dog despite vowing that she wouldn’t, ‘I knew she was special’

Meri explained that because of how much she travels and the responsibility they require, adopting a dog wasn’t on her to-do list

“I had all the reasons to not get one,” Meri explained.

But after visiting local shelters and playing with all of the dogs, Meri shared an instant connection with Zona when they met over the weekend.

“When I met her on Saturday, I knew she was special. I couldn’t get her off my mind or out of my heart, so I went back on Sunday and brought her home with me!” Meri shared. “What a perfect way to spend New Years Eve!”

While Meri continues to look for love following her divorce from Kody, she has Zona to keep her company.

“So Happy New Year to me and to my sweet Zona, we have each other to love!” Meri added, “Looking forward to 2024 and all the magic and surprises it holds for me!”

Sister Wives fans express their happiness for Meri

Meri’s 920,000 Instagram followers rushed to the comments section, gushing over Zona and Meri’s newfound relationship.

One of Meri’s fans wrote that the Sister Wives star is “glowing” these days, adding, “Cutest doggie too.”

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Janelle Brown’s daughter-in-law, Michelle Petty, who is married to Janelle and Kody’s son, Logan, also commented on Meri’s post.

Michelle expressed that she’s excited for “doggy play dates” when Meri comes through Las Vegas, where Michelle and Logan recently built a home.

“Awwwww yay!!!! So excited for you!!!!” voiced another one of Meri’s fans.

Meri has officially been a single woman for one year

It’s hard to believe it’s already been one year since Meri and Kody publicly announced their split.

After more than 30 years as husband and wife, the Sister Wives stars decided to go their separate ways.

In her Instagram post announcement, Meri began by calling out PEOPLE for sharing an “unapproved press release.”

Meri disputed PEOPLE’s report that she confirmed her split from Kody months prior and teased there was “so much more to be told about” the story.

The 52-year-old mom of one has hinted at sharing her side of the story for months but has yet to come forth with the behind-the-scenes information she’s been claiming.

But, as Meri put it, “love comes when you least expect it,” so perhaps the next addition to her life will be a new love interest.

Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding (Part 1) premieres Sunday, January 7, at 10/9c on TLC.