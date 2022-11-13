Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown says Christine’s actions were like a ‘knife in the kidneys’

Kody loses his temper during a conversation with Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn. Pic credit: TLC

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown goes off the deep end during a discussion with his ex-wife, Christine Brown.

Season 17 of Sister Wives reveals what led to Christine’s public announcement of her split from Kody in November 2021.

Kody’s outdoor conversation with Christine, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn continues during the November 13 episode, and things get heated.

According to Kody, Christine has treated his fourth wife, Robyn, “like dirt from the very beginning,” telling her that’s his reason for being angry. Kody is also upset because he feels that Christine didn’t put any effort into having good relationships with her sister wives.

Kody’s voice escalates as he tells Christine, “That’s the reason I’m pissed off is because you never tried to have a really good relationship with these people!”

As Kody expresses his outrage towards Christine, he stands up and angrily declares, “Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices I’ve made to love you. Wasted!”

Kody and Christine Brown’s conversation gets heated on the next Sister Wives

In his eyes, Kody feels that Christine ran away rather than choosing to be accountable. Kody tells Christine, “Marriage is a call to be better than you are. Plural marriage is a higher call.”

For her part, Christine tells Kody that she never intended to treat Robyn “like crap.” Kody continues to lay into Christine, accusing her of breaking up the family.

During the heated discussion, Kody’s other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, stay silent, seemingly stunned by their husband’s actions.

Meri, Janelle, and Robyn have different reactions to Christine leaving Kody

Sister Wives viewers watched Meri, Janelle, and Robyn’s reactions to the news that Christine was leaving Kody, Flagstaff, and the plural marriage behind for a new start in Utah.

Janelle has been the only one of Christine’s former sister wives to show her support, while Robyn accused Christine of lying, and Meri expressed her anger over the ordeal.

Sister Wives viewers slammed Meri for her comments about Christine betraying the family, pointing out her infamous catfishing scandal that rocked the Brown family in 2015.

Off-screen, fans of the show know that Christine is living her best life as a monogamist with her and Kody’s daughter Truely by her side. There’s still plenty of drama this season, and viewers can’t get enough, so stay tuned.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.