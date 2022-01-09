Meri Brown calls out Sister Wives troll who told her to ‘stop embarrassing’ herself, says show isn’t scripted

Meri Brown clapped back at a troll who told her to “stop embarrassing” herself and leave Kody. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown made it clear that she doesn’t tolerate false claims made about her on social media.

Meri is no stranger to Sister Wives fans begging her to leave her estranged husband, Kody Brown.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers have watched Meri and Kody’s marriage continue to disintegrate and Meri even admitted that she “doesn’t have a husband,” she feels like an outsider to the family, and that Kody told her they can “be friends and that’s all.”

Meri recently shared a live video from her weekly Fridays with Friends posts on Instagram on Friday, January 7.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown makes rare appearance in Meri’s Instagram live

In the video, Meri was joined by several surprise guests – her sister wife Robyn Brown, her husband Kody, and their son, Solomon.

Kody’s appearance in the video was shocking to Sister Wives fans, who typically don’t see Kody and Meri interacting together outside of the show.

It appeared that either Meri Brown deleted some of the nasty comments about Kody on her post, or her fans weren’t as critical as usual.

However, she did receive some comments from trolls who felt inclined to give Meri personal advice about her relationship with Kody, which isn’t an uncommon occurrence.

Meri Brown fires back at Sister Wives troll who told her ‘stop embarrassing yourself’

“Meri please stop embarrassing yourself and leave,” the troll wrote in Meri’s comments section. “You deserve to find love and someone who wants you.”

Meri clapped back, telling her troll that she isn’t actually embarrassed.

“@suzi.hallberg I’m actually not embarrassed,” Meri fired back. “If you are, well….. 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

The back-and-forth didn’t end there, though. Meri’s troll came back with another comment in response to her reply, this time in a softer tone.

“@therealmeribrown you deserve so much better,” the troll wrote to Meri. “I didn’t mean to hurt your feelings.”

Meri replied, assuring her troll that she wasn’t bothered by their comments.

“@suzi.hallberg Haha my feelings aren’t hurt!” Meri answered back. “You just told me to stop embarrassing myself, but I was just assuring you I’m not embarrassed.”

Another one of Meri’s followers commented with a seemingly well-meaning reaction to the live video, but Meri felt she needed to correct them.

“With all the scripted crap that’s on the show that makes everyone looks so bad,” the follower wrote. “It was nice to see that interaction between Meri Robyn and Kody. It proved to me that my suspicions were correct, that the show is too scripted. I miss seeing these types of interactions on the show. 🥰”

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“@smartin9.sb Well, it’s actually not scripted at all 🤷🏻‍♀️,” Meri replied.

It’s easy to see why Sister Wives viewers would think the show is scripted. During the video, Meri interacted with Robyn and Kody as though everything was hunky-dory, unlike what Sister Wives viewers are used to seeing on the show.

Although Meri’s fans and critics have long begged her to leave Kody and find someone she deserves, she made it clear that she’s committed for the long haul.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.