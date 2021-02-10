Meredith Marks says Jen shah ‘incited some people against’ her son Brooks Marks on social media

Meredith Marks lashes out at Jen Shah in defense of her son. Pic credit:Bravo

Meredith Marks is reflecting on the social media drama between her son Brooks Marks and her castmate Jen Shah.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is upset that some fans have been bashing Brooks on social media.

But she’s especially upset at Jen for the part she played in retweeting nasty comments about Brooks, and even posting her own comments about him.

The drama stemmed from a visit that Jen Shah paid to the Marks family home, where things quickly took a turn for the worse.

The always over-the-top Jen, threw out some dramatic high kicks while lounging on the couch.

However, Brooks claimed that she exposed herself while doing so.

Based on the clip that viewers saw, Brooks was standing on the opposite side of the room during the high kick moment.

So some RHOSLC viewers accused him of lying about the incident.

However, Meredith Marks is coming to her son’s defense and says Jen is to blame for her all the drama.

Meredith Marks says Jen Shah incited social media fans against her son

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star had a recent chat with Danny Pellegrino and dished about her son Brook’s appearance on the show.

The young designer got some heat from fans after he made comments about Jen Shah making him uncomfortable when she visited their home.

However Meredith is none too pleased with the way Jen handled the incident.

“Quite frankly the biggest issue for me in not seeing the change [in Jen] is was the way she responded on Twitter and Instagram to the conflict with Brooks,” confessed Meredith.

“I feel like she retweeted and liked…and herself tweeted some negative things about him and kind of incited some people against him– that wasn’t hard to incite cause they didn’t really like him.”

Meredith continued, “And [she] called him a liar, which is just not true, we all saw naked vagina that night.”

Meredith Marks says Jen Shah made her kids uncomfortable

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to talk about Jen Shah.

Meredith explained that viewers only saw a snippet of what really happened when the 46-year-old visited her home.

The Utah Housewife claimed that her costar’s behaviour made her kids uncomfortable.

During Jen’s visit to the Marks residence, two of Meredith’s kids were present, Brooks who we’ve seen on the show, and her daughter Chloe, who Jen was meeting for the first time.

“It was supposed to be a family time in my home,” noted the mom-of-three. “And she was talking with the kids about things –before even the kicks–that were uncomfortable for them.”

“I was a lot and it was fine, you know. They were a little bit uncomfortable and rightfully so,” affirmed Meredith.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.