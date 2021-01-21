RHOSLC star Jen Shah says Meredith Marks was not being ‘authentic or real’ on the show

We’ve seen tensions brewing between Meredith Marks and Jen Shah on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

But things might boil over once Meredith finds out that Jen is questioning her authenticity.

The outspoken, RHOSLC star has been going off on her castmates during the past few episodes.

And most recently, she took her anger out at Whitney Rose, who shared a rumor that two of Jen’s costars were afraid of her.

The women in question were Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks, who when confronted by Jen, vehemently denied the claims.

But maybe Meredith should be scared of Jen.

For one, she’s had a lot to say about Meredith’s marriage and even claimed that the 49-year-old had a secret boyfriend.

And now, she’s saying that Marks has not been real or authentic on RHOSLC.

Jen says Meredith was not authentic on the show

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently had an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she dished about their first season.

And Jen did not hold back when asked about her castmates and their authenticity.

“It seems like maybe some of your castmates weren’t as real as they could have been,” remarked the interviewer.

“Absolutely, they weren’t” responded the Bravo Housewife.

When asked who, specifically, she was referring to, the 46-year old named Meredith Marks as the person in question.

“I know she wasn’t being as authentic or real,” said Jen about her castmate. “She’s definitely trying to brand herself and her family in a specific way, which is fine..”

While it seems like a shady comment, Jen noted that the celebrity jewelry designer is fun behind the scenes but did not show that aspect of her personality on camera.

The reality TV star explained, “Meredith is actually a lot of fun when the cameras were off. She can be very fun and so she was not her normal self.”

Are Meredith and Jen still friends?

After seeing tensions rise between Jen and Meredith in episodes of the show, it’s not clear where their friendship stands.

However, if Meredith’s recent comments are anything to go by, it doesn’t seem as if the Salt Lake City Housewives have mended things.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the entrepreneur was asked if her friendship with Shah will ever be the same, and she said “No.”

“My friendship will never be the same. Because when you know somebody is speaking about you, you lose a level of trust and that’s what friendship is based on,” responded Marks.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.