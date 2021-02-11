Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Meredith Marks reveals which RHOSLC cast member was the shadiest towards her in their confessionals


Meredith Marks in a RHOSLC confessional.
Meredith Marks reveals who was shadiest toward her. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 1 has wrapped.

As the reunion plays out, viewers are wondering about what the ladies think as they have had a chance to watch the season play out.

Meredith Marks isn’t one to mince her words. She has spoken out all season, and now, she is dishing about her experience on the show.

Who threw the most shade at Meredith Marks in their confessionals?

While chatting with Danny Pellegrino on Everything Iconic, Meredith Marks answered his questions with ease.

RHOSLC viewers have watched as the dynamic has changed throughout the season. The women who were friends at the beginning didn’t make it through unscathed, and that includes Meredith and Jen Shah.

When asked about who she thought threw the most shade at her in their confessionals, and her answer wasn’t too surprising. Jen Shah.

She said, “I mean the shadiest toward me we all know is obviously Jen, like that’s not up for debate. I don’t know that I was, like, shocked by anything in her confessionals. I mean there were a couple things where I was like ‘oh, well really okay.'”

Meredith Marks at the RHOSLC reunion

Now that the first part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion has aired, it is clear where some of the women stand with their relationships and each other.

The season opened up with Jen Shah throwing Meredith Marks a birthday party, and it ended with the two at odds.

After hearing and seeing what Jen said about her son and other things, Meredith was not here for it. She called out her castmate for the comments regarding Brooks’ fashion line and what happened at her house when Jen flashed her lady parts in front of her children.

Out of all of the women on the cast, Meredith appears to be the one who has the least to lose. She has held her own and continues to be unbothered by the situations floating within the group.

Walking away from Jen Shah in Las Vegas set the tone for her appearance at the reunion and she didn’t disappoint. Being unbothered appears to be Meredith’s thing, and her fans are definitely here for it.

As for her friendship with Jen and whether the two will return for a confirmed Season 2, everything remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.

