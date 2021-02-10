Meredith Marks admits she was ‘very nervous’ going into the RHOSLC reunion

Meredith Marks said she was nervous going into the RHOSLC reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 1 reunion is upon us.

It was a very intense freshman season for the Utah natives, and now, they are all set to face the music regarding their decisions over the season.

Meredith Marks and her marriage have been the talk of the season. From insinuations made by Jen Shah to Meredith telling Lisa Barlow she and Seth had been separated, there was a lot to digest in a small amount of time.

Was the RHOSLC reunion intense?

Speaking with Danny Pellegrino on the Everything Iconic, Meredith Marks revealed she wasn’t prepared for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

She said, “I was very nervous going into it because I really didn’t understand all that much of what to expect. Which I don’t think anyone really could until you do it. So yes, I was very nervous. I had no idea what to expect, I had no idea how everyone else was kind of going into it.”

There have been some spoilers revealed about the RHOSLC reunion including Mary Cosby falling asleep and Jen Shah storming off the set after hearing something she didn’t like.

The biggest hurdle for Meredith Marks will be facing Jen Shah following what transpired between the two during the final episodes of Season 1. Las Vegas put things into perspective, which pitted the women against one another. By the end of the season, the two still had not reconciled.

Will there be a second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

There is definitely going to be a second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Andy Cohen confirmed it a while back.

Now, who will return remains to be seen. Contracts should have gone out or will be going out soon. Typically, the women are asked back following the reunion taping after the bosses can see if they will be a hit with the audience and provide enough drama to keep going.

Mary Cosby has revealed that she isn’t sure she would return for a second season, but that’s all the information being made public.

As for whether Meredith Marks would return remains to be seen. She put her life out there for one season, and depending on how she felt it went, things could help or hinder her choice.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo