Meredith Marks denies ‘revolting accusation’ that she called the feds on Jen Shah

Meredith Marks talks about the accusations against her. Pic credit: Bravo

The continuation of last week’s episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City explored what the ladies suspected – that Meredith was the one responsible for turning Jen Shah in to the FBI. At an outdoor dinner in Zion, Meredith was confronted with many questions regarding her suspected involvement in Shah’s arrest.

The Housewives didn’t hold back when questioning the behavior of Marks right around the time of Jen’s arrest in Salt Lake City in 2021. Meredith and Jen have battled a rocky relationship since the start of the series, and this accusation led to their biggest fight yet.

Meredith insists she is not behind Jen Shah’s arrest

When asked by Whitney Rose if she had any part in the investigation, Meredith replied, “That’s a revolting accusation. I had nothing to do with her arrest, I had nothing to do with any of it.”

The ladies questioned Meredith after it was revealed that she had hired a private investigator to find out who was harassing her son, Brooks. Twice, Meredith and fellow RHOSLC star Mary Cosby didn’t travel with the women on vacations, which further fueled the ladies’ suspicions.

Although she asserted her innocence, Meredith continued to fan the flames by insisting she knows things about Jen, she’s simply too “kind” to say them out loud. This leaves Jen and the other ladies not knowing what to believe.

Later in the episode, Meredith and Jen spoke privately and Meredith insisted once again that she had no part in the investigation against Shah.

“I didn’t think that you did,” Jen said.

She asked if Meredith knew prior that Jen was going to be arrested, to which Meredith responded, “Of course not. How could I have known what was going on that day?”

Meredith also told Jen that she felt compassion for Jen and her family, and never wished to see them suffer.

After a brief truce, Meredith Marks finds out another accusation

Although Meredith and Jen ended on a high note, the next morning brought more drama when Meredith woke her castmates by screaming about claims that she faked her father’s memorial in order to avoid being in the van on their way to a girls trip in Colorado.

Meredith screamed, “You can spew lies about me all day and night … but my family is OFF LIMITS, is that clear?”

The accusations against Marks came after Shah was arrested in Salt Lake City while preparing to leave for a trip to Vail. After the ladies learned Shah was arrested, Lisa Barlow, was heard on a phone call saying “I think Meredith might know something.”

Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks at the group dinner in Zion. Pic credit: Bravo

The rumors began after the arrest of Jen Shah and her business associate Stuart Smith in March of 2021. The duo was booked on conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges. Shah is scheduled for trial in March 2022 and faces a maximum of 50 years if found guilty.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.