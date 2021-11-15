Melora Hardin said she feels pressure to win on Dancing with the Stars

Melora Hardin and Artem on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Melora Hardin has been a pleasant surprise this season on Dancing with the Stars.

The 54-year-old actress came onto the show and proved that she could compete with the best of them with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

She is now entering the semifinals and has impressed judges and fans, and in a recent interview, she said she is feeling pressure this season.

Melora Hardin talks about pressure of Dancing with the Stars

Melora Hardin said there is enormous pressure for her to win this season on Dancing with the Stars – but it isn’t pressure for herself.

It is pressure for Artem to win.

“[T]he real pressure is that his beautiful baby son who is 14 months accidentally broke his Mirrorball trophy! So I feel an enormous amount of pressure to get him another one to replace the broken one!” Melora said in an interview.

For people who follow Artem’s wife and former WWE superstar Nikki Bella, this is something that happened in September.

Nikki took a photo of Matteo sitting by his dad’s Mirrorball Trophy and then they showed a video of him pulling the “Dancing with the Stars” plate and it broke off.

Artem won it all last season when he teamed with Bachelor star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Artem is fantastic. We have a similar work ethic, we both love to work hard, diligently, and focused. I really like him as a person, he’s very warm, very present and he’s an excellent teacher,” Melora said.

She also talked about how hard it has been, both mentally and physically.

“It is hard to throw yourself into the fire as a beginner every week and meet your own expectations of putting on a good enough show that you feel proud of. You’re always battling the fact that you can never perfect your performance before you perform for millions,” Melora said.

“It is a roller coaster of emotions every minute of every week since we started.”

Melora Hardin this season on Dancing with the Stars

Melora Hardin and Artem rank third for the season when it comes to average scores, with a 33.7.

The only people better are JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots.

Melora received the highest scores in the jive (34) and Paso doble, where she received a Perfect 40 for the dance.

Melora is one of only five competitors to score a Perfect 40, although JoJo Siwa has scored two Perfect scores.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.