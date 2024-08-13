Melissa Gorga shaded by RHONJ fans after statement following Season 14 conclusion: ‘Is this your goodbye speech?’

Like her castmates, Melissa Gorga’s future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey is uncertain.

Every cast member could get pink slips because the series has fallen out of favor with its passionate fans.

The series’ inability to refresh its cast for years has found the show at its worst, featuring endless arguments and little resolution.

With the bizarre Rails Steak House watch party reunion replacement over, there’s no telling what the future holds for the show or its current cast.

Melissa took to Instagram to thank those who have followed her journey over the last 14 years.

“You are all so amazing and have always kept me going,” she said before adding that she has had to keep it “classy” at several points over the years.

Melissa is called out ahead of RHONJ reboot

“It’s time to keep Jersey moving forward,” the post concluded.

With so many questions about the show’s future, her statement suggests she’s unsure whether she’ll be asked back.

Fans were divided in the comments section of the post.

Melissa Gorga is put on blast. Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

“She’s desperate to be famous,” one fan commented.

At this point, we think it’s fair to say that Melissa is famous.

She’s spent over 10 years of her life on the show and showcased the highs and lows of her life.

Another fan pointed out that Melissa’s time on the show was about Teresa.

Did Melissa Gorga have a storyline away from Teresa? Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

“You had no story line without her.”

Melissa and Teresa have indeed gone at it countless times over the years on the show.

Melissa Gorga feels the heat. Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

“Is this your goodbye speech? If that’s the case thank you for the good news” a third fan wrote.

“The moment you came on the show was its downfall,” another fan complained.

People feel like Melissa destroyed RHONJ. Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

With the show’s future up in the air, Teresa has also released a statement through inspirational quotes.

Teresa may already be out

The original cast member’s wording and timing strongly imply her time on RHONJ is over.

There is still no official word on whether it has been renewed because producers and the network will likely be trying to determine the franchise’s next step.

It could be paused like The Real Housewives of Dallas or rebooted like The Real Housewives of New York.

We’ll need to wait a little longer to get official confirmation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.