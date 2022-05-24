Melissa Gorga says she and Joe Gorga would’ve been cast on RHONJ with or without Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga talks about being cast on RHONJ. Pic credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Melissa Gorga’s recent statement is sure to have some Real Housewives of New Jersey fans up in arms, especially since it involves Teresa Giudice.

Melissa made it clear that her position as a Housewife on the show would have happened even if her sister-in-law wasn’t a cast member.

During a recent podcast chat, she explained that producers reached out to lots of women in Jersey for casting, and she happened to be one of them.

The 10-season cast member said she gladly took up to opportunity but thinks it’s “silly” when people say she and her husband Joe Gorga wouldn’t be on the show without Teresa.

Melissa Gorga says she would’ve been cast on RHONJ with or without Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star set things straight about her position on the show and noted that she got cast on her merit.

Things have been tense between Melissa and Teresa who recently faced off at the reunion after the mom-of-three was left out of the OG’s bridal party.

Melissa and Joe later claimed that Teresa should be grateful to them for holding things down while she was away in prison and slammed her for the wedding snub.

Teresa stans have chided the couple for going against the OG and many have claimed that she’s the reason they got cast, but the Envy Boutique owner is calling nonsense on that!

“I know people, in the beginning, they loved to say, ‘Oh, it’s because of Teresa or you wouldn’t be here,’” noted Melissa.

“I mean, do people honestly think that if Teresa wasn’t on the show and Bravo came to interview Joe and I, we wouldn’t have made it onto the show, but all of these other people would have?” she reasoned while on the Mention it All podcast.

“I just feel like people are so silly when they say sh*t like that,” she added.

Is Melissa Gorga a villain?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about Teresa’s constant gripe that she and Joe Gorga came on the show back in Season 3 without telling her.

Melissa noted that she’s been made out to be a villain by her sister-in-law ever since.

“Of course she [Teresa] was here first and I get that, but I feel like that’s the only villain aspect I will get, is that ‘she came on the show behind my back’ and she just planted it and planted it…it’s like I don’t think anybody cares anymore.”

The 43-year-old made it clear that “The only reason why I would ever even get the word ‘villain’…was because I joined the [show] 12 years ago.”

However, the reality TV personality said she was simply offered a good opportunity and she took it!

“I was a 31-year-old girl that had an opportunity, just like every other person in New Jersey at this point–I am not even going to lie– they’ve hit every girl up in New Jersey,” admitted Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.