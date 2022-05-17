RHONJ: Here’s why Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga say Teresa Giudice should be grateful to them

Joe and Melissa Gorga discuss Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga recently made some controversial statements that are sure to have people in an uproar.

The couple stated that Teresa Giudice should be grateful to them for staying on the show and keeping the core of RHONJ together while she was in prison.

The Gorgas explained on a recent podcast that while the OG was serving her sentence, their family didn’t have income coming in because her then-husband Joe Gorga wasn’t working.

However, the Gorgas claimed that they filmed with Joe since he needed to make money from the show.

Melissa and Joe Gorga say Teresa Giudice should be grateful to them

Melissa and Joe Gorga might have just made things worse with Teresa Giudice following their recent statements.

Joe joined his wife on a recent episode of Melissa Gorga on Display and during the chat, the couple explained why the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG should be happy to have them on the show.

It’s been no secret that the mom-of-four was less than thrilled to find out that her brother and sister-in-law had joined the Jersey Franchise years ago.

However, during the discussion, Joe and Melissa said Teresa should be grateful that they joined the show and stayed on for so long–especially when Teresa was away in prison.

Melissa revealed that at the time, the network recast the show and got rid of everyone except for her and Teresa–who was away.

“How about being grateful that Joe and I, that we’re still here and we kept the core of that show together so that when she got out we were able to cast all of these new people…” remarked Melissa.

“We kept the core of this show going, or else it would’ve just turned into the show that she had for three episodes–which was like the Teresa went to prison show, which Joe Giudice did on his own,” she added.

Joe Gorga says Teresa Giudice owes him a ‘thank you’

During the podcast, Joe Gorga shed even more light on why he thinks Teresa Giudice should be more grateful to him and Melissa.

Melissa explained that she and Joe kept the Real Housewives of New Jersey going while her sister-in-law was away, but Joe said it was more than that.

“You’re being too nice, honey,” interjected Joe, who then commented that Teresa owes him a “thank you.”

“How about ‘thank you’ because when she’s in prison, Joe [Giudice] wasn’t working at all either, so they had no income,” he remarked. “If we weren’t on the show their kids would not still be living in that house and have food and have whatever they had.”

“How about ‘thank you,'” he added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.