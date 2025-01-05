Melissa Gorga reveals if she sent her sprinkle cookies to Teresa Giudice

History often repeats itself, but was that the case with Melissa Gorga after she debuted her long-awaited sprinkle cookie brand? Did Teresa Giudice toss them in the trash again?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star discussed that during an interview, sharing whether she sent the goodies to her sister-in-law.

Both women are well known for the viral moment that played out in Season 3.

Melissa went to the Giudice’s home for a holiday dinner and brought a box of sprinkle cookies for dessert.

However, Teresa was outraged, and in a scene from the episode, she told her guests that she threw the cookies in the trash.

Over a decade later, Melissa capitalized on the viral moment, debuting Sprinkle by MG in December 2024.

The products have been flying off the shelves, with even Bethenny Frankel co-signing the cookies after doing a taste test.

However, has Teresa been able to sample Melissa’s treats?

Did Melissa Gorga send her sprinkle cookies to Teresa Giudice?

Melissa was a guest on Housewives Nightcap and her recently debuted sprinkle cookie brand was a topic of conversation.

Teresa baked a batch of sprinkle cookies in 2023 and was mocked for doing that, but Melissa’s cookies are a big hit so far.

The brunette beauty is overwhelmed by the success of Sprinkle by MG and already has plans to expand.

“I can’t believe the warm welcome that these sprinkle cookies have received. We are beyond shocked,” Melissa admitted. “It’s way more than we ever dreamed or imagined…it’s been awesome.”

Co-hosts Emily Orozco and Lauren Herbert mentioned Teresa’s shady comment, “You’re welcome,” after Melissa debuted her sprinkle cookie brand.

“I do not care; of course, she’s going to say something,” retorted Melissa, adding a message for the OG.

“Not going to throw these in the garbage or I’d send them to you,” she said.

When asked about sending a box of treats to the 52-year-old, Melissa responded, “Why would I ever do something like that? That would be ridiculous; she hates them; she wants nothing to do with them, remember?”

The RHONJ star reveals big plans for Sprinkle by MG

Melissa is determined to give the fans what they want. Clearly, they want more sprinkles.

“We’re not stopping there,” Melissa shared. “We have coffee cakes coming next; there is gender reveal cookies; there is baby shower cookies with pink and blue– and they’re available now.”

The 48-year-old said sprinkle lovers can also look out for crumb cakes and cupcakes in the future.

Meanwhile, if you’re hoping to get your hands on Melissa’s cookies, you’ll have to wait at least two weeks for delivery, due to high demand as noted on the Sprinkle by MG website.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.