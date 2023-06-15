Teresa Giudice is getting mocked online for baking the infamous ‘sprinkle cookies’

A few years Teresa Giudice almost lost her mind when Melisssa Gorga brought sprinkle cookies to their Christmas dinner, but now the tables have turned.

The OG has been sharing recipes from her new show, Cook with Love by Teresa Giudice, and she recently baked a batch of sprinkle cookies.

Actually, Teresa called them “Italian sprinkle cookies” in her post, but adding the word Italian in the mix didn’t hide the fact that she once expressed her disdain for them.

The mom of four hated them so much that she tossed Melissa’s batch in the trash.

However, that was back in 2011, and a lot has changed since then.

Just kidding, absolutely nothing has changed between the feuding sisters-in-law — except for Teresa’s sudden penchant for sprinkle cookies.

Teresa Giudice bakes sprinkle cookies on her cooking show

Teresa recently gave us a peak at her latest cooking video, where her daughter Gia Giudice joined her in the kitchen to whip up a batch of sprinkle cookies.

“My new episode on YouTube is out now 💖 @_giagiudice helped me make Italian Sprinkle Cookies from my cookbook Fabulicious,” wrote Teresa. “I hope you have fun making them at home with your family 🥰 The link is in my bio!”

However, after sharing the post on Instagram, people quickly took to the comments to call out the OG, and here’s why.

Let’s go back to Season 3 for a minute because that’s when this whole sprinkle cookie fiasco started.

Picture Teresa, her then-husband Joe Giudice, Caroline Manzo, and Kim D sitting around a table for dinner. That’s when Teresa read a shady card from Melissa congratulating the 51-year-old on her “redone home.”

An already upset Teresa then told the group that Melissa dared to bring sprinkle cookies to a recent Christmas dinner.

“I said to her, ‘Melissa, nobody touched the cookies you brought, I threw them in the garbage,'” said Teresa. “You know what my favorite cookies are? Pignoli cookies.”

Well, that was then, and this is now!

RHONJ viewers troll Teresa Giudice over her sprinkle cookies

Teresa’s taste buds have changed, and now she’s swapped out those Pignolis for sprinkles, but viewers had a lot to say about that.

“Did you throw these sprinkle cookies in the garbage or do you just save the fake outrage for Melissa?” asked one commenter.

“Oh my god!!! Didn’t you throw the sprinkle cookies in the trash can Melissa gave you? Now you’re making them😂😂🤪,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Oh the hypocrisy… now they’re a treasured dessert when melissa brought them over you were so appalled and insulted.”

Another comment posted the eye roll emoji and added, “Now you like sprinkle cookies. 🙄.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.