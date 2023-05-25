Teresa Giudice gets hateful comments after debuting her ‘cook with love’ channel

Teresa Giudice is trying to cook with love, but she can’t escape her reality TV notoriety which doesn’t exactly depict that theme.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star just debuted her new cooking channel, and already she’s getting hate on social media for, well a few different things.

Viewers are still upset with Teresa for the treatment of her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa this season.

Now that the season is over, Teresa is focusing on her newest venture, cooking, and she just released her first dish amid criticism from viewers.

The Italian native has always shared a love for cooking, and she even has a few cookbooks under her belt, but now she’s branching out with a Youtube channel where people can watch her whip up new recipes in the kitchen.

But while the 50-year-old is cooking with love, the comment section of her post is filled with hate.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is cooking with love but getting hate

Chef Teresa was excited to share her new venture with her followers on social media, but if she takes one look at the comments her spirits will be dampened.

Don’t get me wrong, the Trehuggers are in the mix showing their support and praising their queen, but it’s hard to ignore the slew of negative comments.

A few hours ago, Teresa posted a clip of her cooking show on Instagram and wrote, “It’s FINALLY live my first recipe is up on my new YouTube channel NOW!❤️ #cookwithlove #recipe #wedding #mangia.”

Meanwhile, someone wrote in the comments, “Like you cook! Stop trying to come off as some sort of normal person when all you do is seek celebrity, spotlight, and attention.”

“She knows she short live on the show so she has to come out with a cookbook” added someone else.

One commenter said, “Girl, we know you do not cook🤣🤣 you already used your moms and aunt recipes, give it up 🐍🐍🐍.”

Someone said, “Never mind cooking lessons..you need lessons on life..to say your a narcissist is being nice. I hope at least one of your daughters doesn’t end up being like you.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂😂 Teresa, we’re over you your 51yrs old it’s time to move on your books were not written by you, you can’t even complete a sentence.”

Teresa Giudice whips up a dish from her wedding

Meanwhile, whether you love her or hate her it’s hard to deny that the meal looked absolutely delicious, and it was actually e dishes from her wedding.

Teresa whipped up a new recipe that wasn’t included in any of her cookbooks, Chicken Saltimbocca.

“It’s Luis’ favorite and it was one of the dishes that we had at our wedding,” shared Teresa in the clip.

Will you be checking out Teresa’s Cook with Love channel?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.