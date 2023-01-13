Teresa Giudice wears a minidress to celebrate Gia Giudice’s 22nd birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Gia Giudice recently turned 22 and she celebrated the special occasion with her mom Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG posted a photo on social media with her eldest daughter and they both looked stunning in their colorful mini outfits.

Gia went all out in a glamorous ensemble to ring in her birthday, opting for a neon two-piece set.

The skimpy top was designed to look like a plunging bra, with sheer, beaded material attached at the sides in a draped style. The matching neon miniskirt had a side slit and hugged Gia’s curves.

She paired the outfit with nude strappy heels and accessorized with a gold necklace and stacks of gold bracelets.

The birthday girl had her hair parted in the middle, with tight curls flowing down her shoulders as she donned bronzy cheeks and light brown lipstick for the occasion.

Teresa Giudice strikes a pose with eldest daughter Gia Giudice

Teresa Giudice posted the snap on Instagram as she posed with Gia during the night out.

The mom of four wore a chiffon minidress with a floral pattern and long sleeves. The outfit also had buttons down the front and a thin belt tied around the waist.

Teresa opted to go casual in a pair of nude sandals with beaded details. Her long brown hair was styled straight with blonde streaks peeking through.

Gia and Teresa sported matching smiles as they snapped the fashionable photo together.

“Loved celebrating your birthday in Tequila Mexico 🇲🇽 🎂 @danostequila #22 #happybirthday #danostequila #greatmemoriestogether,” Teresa captioned the post.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Brazilian Beauty

Teresa Giudice’s skin was glowing in her latest photo and now we know why.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star takes care of her skin and she recently had a facial done by Brazilian Beauty, located in Towaco, NJ.

The company collaborated with Teresa for their latest project, which featured the 50-year-old getting the beauty treatment done. Teresa looked very relaxed in the video as the aesthetician massaged her face and applied the products.



The post was captioned, “Mother Nature is not always kind to your skin, especially in the winter. A refreshing winter facial is an excellent way to reset our skin and will restore moisture and improve circulation in preparation for the upcoming season.”

It continued, “The right facial will rejuvenate your skin and keep it glowing, schedule with us!”

The video was shared on the @brazilianbeautybycamilla Instagram page and it was also shared with Teresa’s 2.3 million followers and has already garnered thousands of likes.

The company offers a variety of different facials starting at $100, and Teresa opted for a winter facial, ideal for combatting the drying effects of the winter season.

With lots of promotional interviews required for the upcoming season of RHONJ, Teresa will be glowing thanks to her collaboration with the company.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.