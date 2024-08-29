Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs accused of ‘destroying’ RHONJ: ‘Are you two fired yet?’

With the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in question, the cast is acting unbothered as they live their lives.

With Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs attending the US Open, they appeared in a promotional video for Page Six on Instagram for a tennis-themed game.

As the two played a game, fans took to the comments section to air their thoughts on the current state of RHONJ.

As Monsters and Critics has exhaustively reported in recent months, fans have continually shared their thoughts with the cast members on social media.

Sometimes, they’re positive, but the recurring theme with RHONJ is that the fans are pretty negative about the cast and how they’ve affected the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With the show’s future at stake, there is a lot of vitriol.

“Are you two fired yet, how long until we get the best news ever,” said one fan.

Melissa and Margaret are being called out. Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

There’s a genuine possibility that everyone from the current cast will be fired to make way for a reboot.

RHONJ tanked this season

The show pretty much combusted in the ratings this season, so Bravo is aware that changes are necessary if they want RHONJ to have any form of longevity.

Melissa and Margaret feel the heat. Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

“Homewrecking Marge and snoozefest Melissa ruined housewives,” another critic doubled down.

The issue with RHONJ isn’t related to one or two cast members.

It’s a widespread issue that has only worsened as Bravo has not done a casting shakeup in years.

Fans are calling out Melissa and Margaret. Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

“Who ruined the show? The both did,” another critic complained.

“The early seasons without these two yentas were the best.”

“Don’t like my answer? Go argue with the wall,” the fan warned.

With changes on the way for RHONJ, it’s still hard to tell which direction Bravo will go to repair the show.

Melissa and Margaret are accused of ruining RHONJ. Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

However, another fan feels Melissa and Margaret’s “jealousy” is to blame.

Many cast members are ruining RHONJ

Another fan said it was “both their faults for destroying the show.”

RHONJ fans are vocal. Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

We shouldn’t expect any official announcements about RHONJ until next year because Bravo has a healthy slate of unscripted hits to take us through the year’s final months.

Plus, it’s a good idea to keep the show on pause for as long as possible to give fans a chance to move on from the drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.