Meghan King admits she’s dating again after recent split from Christian Schauf

Meghan King has not had the best of luck in her personal life lately, but that doesn’t mean she’s giving up.

Not only is the Real Housewives of Orange County alum going through a long and tumultuous divorce, but she went through a recent breakup as well.

The mom-of-three starting dating her now ex-boyfriend Christian Schauf after meeting him on a dating app during the quarantine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in May.

And things were going smoothly for a while, but then in November news broke that the couple had called it quits.

But now, the model is back in the dating world again and trying to traverse single motherhood while doing just that!

Meghan says she’s dating again

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is usually very open about her personal life.

Read More Emily Simpson says Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 was ‘better’ without Vicki and Tamra

And the 36-year-old recently admitted to Us Weekly that she’s dating once again, and noted that things can get a bit awkward with her kids, which she shares with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

“I was kind of dating, but then the [coronavirus] pandemic hit when I was starting to date. … Then I’m dating in St. Louis, and that is a little bit more awkward,” shared Meghan.

She explained, “When the guy comes to the front door, I’m like, ‘OK, do you come to the front door? Or do I allow you to be a gentleman, or do I hide my kids? Do I wait until they’re already asleep? How does this work?’”

The blond beauty confessed to the media outlet that she has not perfectly figured out how to maneuver dating while trying to protect her kids, but is trying to find a balance.

Meghan talks about dating with kids

During her chat with the media outlet, the RHOC alum revealed just how she’s trending the dating world with her kids in tow.

And while King wanted to shield her kids from her personal life, she has decided to be honest with them about what’s going on.

“…A part of me says, ‘Look, this is Mommy’s life.’ … I’m not going to have just a revolving door and make that a priority…”

She added, “I feel like to hide it from my children is hiding a part of what they are experiencing, even peripherally, as part of their reality. I don’t want to do that either.”

So the former reality TV star has figured out her own happy medium.

The Bravo alum shared, “I’ve started telling my daughter I’m going on dates when I go out with my girlfriends too– so that she doesn’t think of going on a date is just I’m leaving her for a boy…I want her to think I’m just going out at night with a friend.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.