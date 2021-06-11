Meg Potthast responded to 90 Day Fiance fans throwing shade at her

Elizabeth’s sister-in-law Meg got into it with 90 Day Fiance fans after they started a pointed discussion about her. Pic credit: TLC

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @youreroadchuckness, posted a comparison photo of Elizabeth Potthast’s sister-in law, Meg, from her Instagram versus how she looked at the fight on the boat. Fans subsequently started a discussion about her looks and Meg jumped in the comments to defend herself.

90 Day Fiance fans had some choice terminology for Charlie’s wife in the comments of the picture comparing her different looks.

While Meg didn’t directly address the mean comments about her she did acknowledge the post in general and tried to defend the way she came across.

The Meg Potthast comparison photo got a lot of attention

The two photos that were posted side by side were trying to highlight the stark difference between Meg in real-life versus what she puts out on her Instagram.

The two photos had different headers above them, “Megan with filter” and “Megan no filter.”

The post got over 200 likes and over 30 comments, including a comment from Megan herself.

Another well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @this_mommy_says_bad_words, made a comment about Meg’s physical appearance relating to her raunchy OnlyFans content.

While Meg didn’t respond to that comment, she did respond to the post in general. She said, “Haha you all are far too kind (crying/laughing emojis) comparing an actual photo in the summer with a tan to a screen shot off the tv with sun in my eyes on a boat. I agree though my hair was fucking rough and dry AF.”

Meg Potthast defended herself and also pointed out some of her flaws in a response to the post about her. Pic credit: @youreroadchuckness/Instagram

Meg has been in the spotlight lately for commenting and sharing things related to her air time during the fight between Elizabeth and Becky.

Meg Potthast will probably have more screen time on Happily Ever After? this season

Elizabeth’s dad Chuck’s intention for the family boat gathering that went awry was to introduce the idea of all going together in an RV to a family reunion in Maryland.

From the Happily Ever After? trailer, viewers know that trip will happen and will most likely include Meg and Charlie.

Viewers will have to continue watching to find out what drama goes down in the RV and at the reunion because the trailer left that part out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.